Amanjot Kaur's selection for the Women's World Cup 2025 is a dream come true. Her journey, marked by resilience and hard work, reflects her dedication and her family's support. From training with boys to overcoming injury, her story inspires.

Team India all-rounder Amanjot Kaur’s dream of playing in the prestigious Women’s World Cup is set to be fulfilled when the Women in Blue kick off their quest for the maiden World title against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30.

On August 19, the BCCI senior women’s selection committee chief, Neetu David, announced the 15-member India squad that was selected to play the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Among those 15 players, Amanjot Kaur’s name was confirmed, inching closer to fulfilling her long-cherished dream of representing Team India at the World Cup.

There was an uncertainty over Amanjot Kaur's place in the World Cup squad due to a back injury she sustained during the ODI series against England women in July, but she is expected to be fit in time for the eight-team prestigious tournament, as she was ruled out of the Australia ODI series to undergo rehabilitation and recovery.

Dream to Play for India from Day 1

Amanjot Kaur’s house in Mohali, Punjab, was filled with happiness and pride after learning of her selection to the India squad for the upcoming edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup. Kaur’s father, Bhupinder Singh, who runs carpentry shops in Mohali, recalled that her daughter had dreamt of playing for India at the World Cup since she began training.

“Right from the day we put her in cricket training, Amanjot has dreamt about playing the World Cup for India one day. Since 2016, it has been her dream to play for India in a World Cup, and this call-up is a special feeling for her as well as the whole family,” Singh told the Indian Express.

“When I would take her on my scooter to Chandigarh for her training from our Mohali home, Amanjot would always tell me, ‘Papa ji, I will make India proud one day’. I am sure she will give her best and we will pray that India wins the World Cup,” she added.

Amanjot Kaur began her cricketing journey by training under the tutelage of coach Nagesh Gupta at the Government Secondary Senior School in Sector 32. After having watched Kaur playing cricket with the neighborhood boys, an elder in her family advised her father to enroll young Amanjot under a coach, Gupta, for better training and structured guidance, which laid the foundation for her rise in domestic and international cricket.

Amanjot Kaur’s father recalls sacrifices for daughter’s training

Bhupinder Singh remembered the time when he had to make sacrifices and make financial allotments for other expenses towards Amanjot Kaur’s training. Though it was tough for his family, Singh was determined to support her daughter’s dream by working extra hours to fund her training.

“When I put her in cricket, all I thought was how to provide the best training for her. It also meant that there were days when I had to make some sacrifices and allocate finances meant for other expenses towards her training, too. It was tough for us as a family, but I always thought to support her dream, come what may,” Bhupinder Singh said.

“Sometimes, I would do extra hours in my work so that I could manage her expenses. When she made her India debut in 2023, it was an emotional day for all of us, including my wife Ranjeet Kaur and her siblings Kamaljot Kaur and Gurkirpal Singh,” he added.

Amanjot Kaur’s career breakthrough came when she amassed 370 runs for the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) in the BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2019-20 before aggregating over 450 runs in the BCCI U-23 One Day Tournament in the same season.

Amanjot was first shot to fame when he played an unbeaten knock of 41 off 30 balls in her T20I debut against South Africa in 2023, for which she received the Player of the Match award as India won the match by 27 runs. In the same year, she got her first Women’s Premier League (WPL) deal after she was bought by the Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh at the 2023 Auction.

Resilience and Willpower of Amanjot Kaur

Nagesh Gupta, Amanjot Gupta’s coach and BCCI Level 2 Coach, was left impressed by her willpower and willingness to give her best on the field. He recalled Amanjot’s tough time after being injured last year.

“When she joined training under me, I was impressed by her willpower and the willingness to give her best on the field. That’s one thing that has helped her throughout her career,” Gupta told the Indian Express.

“When she suffered the injury last year, she would discuss her bowling and batting techniques over the phone with me and never thought that she could not make a comeback. We have been working on her off-cutters as well as her yorkers apart from her batting against spinners in recent months, and it will come in handy for her in the World Cup in India,” she added.

Amanjot Kaur played for the Mumbai Indians in the last three seasons of the Women’s Premier League and had a breakthrough season this year, where he amassed 128 runs, including an unbeaten match-winning 34-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at an average of 42.66 in 10 matches. He was awarded the emerging player of the WPL Season 2025.

Amanjot has represented India in 9 ODIs and 16 T20Is, scoring 98 and 164 runs, respectively. With the ball, she picked 13 and 7 wickets in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.