President Murmu hailed Dilip Gavit (Gold) and Mohammed Basil (Silver) for their historic 1-2 finish in the Men's 100m T47 at CWG 2026. She also congratulated long jumper Murali Sreeshankar for his consecutive silver medal at the Games.

President Murmu Congratulates Medallists

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian para athletes Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi for winning gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's 100m T47 event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President said, "Indian para athletics has scripted a memorable chapter of sporting excellence. Heartiest congratulations to Dilip Mahadu Gavit on winning Gold Medal and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi on securing a Silver Medal in the Men's 100m T47 event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your historic Gold-Silver finish is a landmark moment for Indian para athletics. May you continue to inspire the nation with your extraordinary determination and excellence."

President Murmu also congratulated Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on winning the silver medal in the men's long jump event. "Warm congratulations to Murali Sreeshankar on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Long Jump at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026! Securing consecutive Commonwealth silver medals is a monumental achievement that makes the entire nation proud. Wishing you continued success and an illustrious career ahead," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in another post on X.

India's Strong Performance on Day 7

India had a strong Day 7 at the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning three medals--one gold and two silver--and securing at least six more medals in boxing. Dilip Mahadu Gavit won gold in the men's T47 100m with a Games record time of 10.71 seconds, while Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth took silver to complete India's one-two finish. Murali Sreeshankar also won silver in men's long jump, becoming the first Indian male long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals.

Six Indian boxers--Sakshi Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal--reached the semifinals, guaranteeing at least six more medals. India also progressed in several athletics and lawn bowls events, while recording mixed results in swimming and para-athletics.

India's Medallists at CWG 2026

At the end of Day 7, India had 15 medals in total--three gold, nine silver and three bronze. India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).