Tennis legend Boris Becker endorsed Jurgen Klopp as the ideal coach for Germany's national team. Klopp confirmed talks with the DFB but noted his role at Red Bull is a factor. This follows Julian Nagelsmann's resignation after the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp Confirms Talks Amid Nagelsmann's Departure Klopp also confirmed he is in talks with the German Football Association (DFB) about becoming Germany's next head coach, but said any potential appointment hinges on discussions with his current employer, Red Bull, where he serves as Head of Global Soccer. Klopp has had a seven year stint as manager of Borussia Dortmund from 2008 to 2015 and a nine-year stint with Liverpool from 2015 to 2024.Following Germany's FIFA World Cup exit Julian Nagelsmann stepped down as the head coach. He said Germany deserves the "opportunity for a true new start" following the "disappointing performance" at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.German Football Association (DFB) said the leadership will now "seek talks" with Jurgen Klopp, confirming Nagelsmann's resignation on Friday, four days after Germany were knocked out by Paraguay in the round of 32 in a penalty shootout."Julian Nagelsmann had already asked the federation leadership in a confidential discussion the day before to be released from his duties following Germany's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This request has now been granted by the corporate representatives and the supervisory board," DFB said on Friday. World Cup Exit Details Germany suffered their first-ever elimination in the penalty shootout of FIFA World Cup. Germany and Paraguay were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) German tennis legend Boris Becker backed Jurgen Klopp as the ideal candidate to become Germany's head coach, praising his experience, international success and deep understanding of the game. Becker said Klopp has the ability to reignite enthusiasm around the national team and restore the sense of excitement and unity that German sport has lacked in recent years. "Jurgen Klopp is the absolute ideal choice for the job as national team coach! He brings life experience & success & internationality & the smell of the dugout to the table! He will once again spark a positive national euphoria....which we haven't had in sports for a long time!" Becker wrote in an X post.Klopp also confirmed he is in talks with the German Football Association (DFB) about becoming Germany's next head coach, but said any potential appointment hinges on discussions with his current employer, Red Bull, where he serves as Head of Global Soccer. Klopp has had a seven year stint as manager of Borussia Dortmund from 2008 to 2015 and a nine-year stint with Liverpool from 2015 to 2024.Following Germany's FIFA World Cup exit Julian Nagelsmann stepped down as the head coach. He said Germany deserves the "opportunity for a true new start" following the "disappointing performance" at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.German Football Association (DFB) said the leadership will now "seek talks" with Jurgen Klopp, confirming Nagelsmann's resignation on Friday, four days after Germany were knocked out by Paraguay in the round of 32 in a penalty shootout."Julian Nagelsmann had already asked the federation leadership in a confidential discussion the day before to be released from his duties following Germany's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This request has now been granted by the corporate representatives and the supervisory board," DFB said on Friday.Germany suffered their first-ever elimination in the penalty shootout of FIFA World Cup. Germany and Paraguay were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source