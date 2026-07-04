Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star forward Neymar is fully fit for the World Cup after a calf injury. Ancelotti also acknowledged that the 34-year-old is unhappy and frustrated with his limited role as a substitute.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star forward Neymar is now fully fit and ready to compete at the World Cup. The Italian also acknowledged that the Selecao's all-time leading scorer has grown increasingly frustrated with his restricted game time, admitting the forward is unhappy with his role as a substitute.

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After overcoming a nagging right calf injury, Neymar is finally in line to make a significant impact for Brazil at the World Cup. The 34-year-old forward has been limited to just a 14-minute cameo off the bench in the group-stage win over Scotland, making for a frustrating tournament to date.

Ancelotti on Neymar's fitness and game time

"The important thing is that he is available to play. How long he will play, nobody knows. He has the experience to manage his minutes and the tempo of the game. When I feel the team needs him, I will put him on [the pitch]," Ancelotti said during an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, as per Goal.com.

The former Real Madrid head coach then responded directly to queries regarding the forward's physical capacity to last a full match: "Yes. He can play 90 minutes."

Praise for Neymar's character

Ancelotti praised Neymar as a highly respectful, amiable player for his team-mates and said he is an important character in the squad.

"He is training very well. Neymar is highly respectful, amiable, and loved by his teammates. He is an important character in the squad because he possesses immense quality and is a very humble person. I am very happy with him. And obviously, he wants to play, just as he always has," he said.

Ancelotti also said that Neymar doesn't directly say he wants to play, but his desire is quite clear. "He doesn't directly say 'I want to play,' but that desire is quite clear. And it's a positive thing. A player cannot be happy sitting on the bench," he concluded.

Brazil's next match

Now, Brazil will play Erling Haaland-powered Norway in a high-octane clash at New Jersey on July 6, 1:30 AM IST. (ANI)