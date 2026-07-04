India have won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20 against England in Manchester. 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his maiden India cap, making him the youngest debutant in men's T20I cricket history.

India have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second T20 in Manchester on Saturday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got his maiden India cap from Tilak Varma. The 15-year-old is now the youngest debutant in T20I cricket. Sooryavanshi also becomes the youngest to play for India in men's internationals.

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What the Captains Said

" We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in the last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on our toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel," Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer said during the toss.

"Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day. Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff is coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking on the door. They're both very skilful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also, the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah, we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav)," England skipper Harry Brook said.

Playing XIs

Teams: India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue. (ANI)