England's football team received a hostile welcome from hundreds of Mexican fans upon arriving at their hotel. The fans booed and chanted ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, similar to tactics used against Ecuador's team.

England Faces Hostile Reception in Mexico City

England received a hostile welcome upon arriving at their Mexico City hotel ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against hosts Mexico. The Three Lions had hoped to keep their hotel location undisclosed after Mexico supporters used loudspeakers, horns and motorcycles to disrupt Ecuador's sleep before their Round of 32 encounter earlier this week. Mexico went on to secure a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, as per Sky Sports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

However, as England's team coach pulled up outside the hotel, hundreds of fans had already gathered. Many booed the visitors while others chanted "Mexico" in a noisy reception. At least one supporter in the crowd was seen holding up an England shirt.

Security outside the hotel has been strengthened following the disturbances earlier in the tournament, which prompted complaints from the Ecuadorian Football Federation. Authorities have also tightened security across Mexico City after four people were killed during celebrations following Mexico's victory over Ecuador.

Match Schedule Unchanged Amid Weather Concerns

The high-octane FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash between England and Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico will kick off on Monday at 1 am UK time, as originally scheduled, after the emergence of reports of a change in timings due to bad weather, as reported by Sky Sports. Thunderstorms and bad weather are forecasted to affect the match at Mexico's fortress around the time of kick-off. Due to this, reports emerged that FIFA were considering a change in game timings by moving it forward by six hours, and discussions about it were underway with the English and Mexican FAs. (ANI)