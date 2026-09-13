The BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA) launched its India branch in New Delhi. Announced by its founder Dr Salem Humaid Saif Al Mazini, the initiative seeks to use football for peace and integration among BRICS countries.

The BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA) has launched its India branch, seeking to use football as an instrument of peace, integration and people-to-people connections among BRICS countries.

The initiative, BIFA India, was announced by BIFA founder and president Dr Salem Humaid Saif Al Mazini of the United Arab Emirates during an event held in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, as reported by Brasil 247. The event brought together representatives from several countries, including Purnima Anand, president of the BRICS International Forum, Russian partners and Brazilian journalist Leonardo Attuch, founder of Brasil 247 and the Instituto Sul Global.

A Vision Beyond Football

Al Mazini said sport offers a simple yet powerful way to bring societies closer and can help transcend national borders, cultural differences and political disagreements. He stressed that BIFA’s vision extends beyond football matches and competitions to building lasting relationships, cooperation and peace.

Highlighting Brazil’s football legacy, Al Mazini described the country as a “nation of football” and said cooperation developed during the BRICS Summit in Brazil had helped advance the alliance’s vision.

Support from BRICS Partners

Anand linked the initiative to the broader evolution of BRICS, emphasising people-centred development and stronger connections between societies.

According to Brasil 247, Attuch welcomed the launch and highlighted the ability of sport to bring people together. He also voiced support for keeping sport separate from political divisions and expressed concern over restrictions affecting Russian athletes.

Russian representative Anastasia Dubrovskaia of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives also expressed support for BIFA’s expansion and highlighted the importance of sport in society.

Held under the motto “United by Football. Connected by BRICS,” the launch highlighted football’s potential to strengthen cultural ties, promote dialogue and build closer connections among people across the BRICS grouping, as per the reports of Brasil 247.