The 18th edition of the Bengaluru race will see a record 36,000+ participants. The event features an improved route around Ulsoor Lake, extensive medical support, and a zero-waste-to-landfill sustainability model for a safe experience.

The 18th edition will be flagged off from the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and is set to witness a record participation of over 36,000 runners in the Garden City on Sunday, according to a release.

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The meet-and-greet session, held at the Media Centre, was attended by dignitaries from various fields, who discussed their roles and responsibilities in ensuring the race is well managed. They also highlighted the measures in place to ensure runners are well supported and taken care of during the pre- and post-race phases. The event will be supported by the Indian Army, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area.

Improved Race Course and Conditions

According to a release, sharing his assessment of race-day conditions and the course, Hugh Jones said, "The weather will influence the leading times, but the course is in good shape. One of the key improvements is the return to the full stretch around Ulsoor Lake, which allows us to avoid the U-turns we had last year. That helps runners maintain their rhythm and flow, rather than breaking stride." "It also makes a difference psychologically. Overall, it's a more fluid and scenic route this year, which should enhance the experience for all participants."

Enhanced Medical Preparedness

Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru & Medical Director TCS W10K 2026, said, "With a record number of participants, we have further strengthened our medical preparedness across the board. A 30-bed medical facility with ICU support will be set up at the venue, supported by multiple medical stations along the route, ambulances, medics on bikes with defibrillators, and a dedicated command centre to ensure quick response. "With over 250 medical personnel deployed and all Fortis hospitals on alert, our focus is on ensuring a safe and well-supported race day experience for every participant."

Focus on Sustainability

Dr Uma Shankar, Consultant on Sustainability and Public Health Specialist, added, "We have built a zero-waste-to-landfill model with waste segregated at source and responsibly disposed of, reduced single-use plastics significantly, and introduced initiatives like collecting unused water for tree plantation, which has become a global case study. For Procam, sustainability is not a tick mark, but a habit."

Bengaluru's Running Revolution

Highlighting the broader impact of the event, Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, "This running revolution is truly a matter of pride not just for Bengaluru, but for the entire country. It has brought a wave of health, fitness and charity consciousness among citizens." "Bengaluru today stands as the running capital of India, and that is a result of the collective support of so many stakeholders coming together. We are excited for race day."

The race continues to draw widespread participation across categories, reflecting its growing appeal among both elite and amateur runners. This year's edition features a diverse mix of participants across segments. (ANI)