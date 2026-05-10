The Bengal T20 League's first Men's Player Auction concluded successfully. Eight franchises built their squads, with all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed emerging as the most expensive player, retained for Rs 12.20 lakh. Abishek Porel was next at Rs 10.40 lakh.

The Bengal T20 League marked a major milestone with the successful conclusion of its Men's Player Auction, as all eight franchises built their squads through strategic bidding ahead of the upcoming season from next month.

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During the auction, the teams strategically assembled their squads for the new edition of the league, with some of the top names like Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs 12.2 Lakh), Abishek Porel (Rs 10.40 Lakh), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 9.60 Lakh), and Akash Deep (Rs 3 Lakh) available to be picked, according to a press release.

The Bengal T20 League ushered in a new chapter for Bengal cricket with the successful conclusion of its first-ever Men's Player Auction, where all eight franchises aggressively built their squads through high-value bids, strategic RTM calls, and targeted investments across categories.

Marquee Players and New Franchise

With a collective purse of Rs 4.08 crore available, franchises went all out to secure some of Bengal's leading domestic names and rising prospects, with Shahbaz Ahmed emerging as the biggest pick of the auction after being retained by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers for Rs 12.20 lakh through the RTM route. Marquee players, including Abhishek Porel (Rs 10.40 Lakh - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 9.60 Lakh (RTM) - Sobisco Smashers Malda), Akash Deep (Rs 3 Lakh (RTM) - Servotech Siliguri Strikers) and several emerging youngsters, also attracted strong interest as teams finalised their core combinations ahead of the upcoming season.

The auction also marked the addition of Novus Purulia Royals as the newest franchise in the competition, joining Adamas Howrah Warriors, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda.

Auction Highlights and Top Picks

The Men's Auction featured players across five categories: A+, A, B, U19, and U16, reinforcing the league's continued emphasis on building a strong cricketing ecosystem in Bengal through a blend of experienced performers, domestic talent, and emerging young cricketers. Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as the top pick from the A+ category after being retained through RTM by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers for Rs 12.20 lakh, while franchises engaged in competitive bidding to secure a strong mix of batters, bowlers, all-rounders, and developmental prospects.

Top 10 picks from the Bengal T20 League Men's Auction:

Shahbaz Ahmad (31 years) - Rs 12.20L (RTM) - Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers Abishek Porel (23 years) - Rs 10.40L - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Mukesh Kumar (32 years) - Rs 9.60L (RTM) - Sobisco Smashers Malda Sudip Kumar Gharami (27 years) - Rs 9.40L - Novus Purulia Royals Yuvraj Deepak Keswani (25 years) - Rs 8.60 L - Novus Purulia Royals Saksham Chaudhary (26 years) - Rs 8.40 L - Murshidabad Kings Writtick Chatterjee (33 years) - Rs 8.20L - Adamas Howrah Warriors Sayan Ghosh (33 years) - Rs 8L (RTM) - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Karan Lal (25 years) - Rs 8L - Servotech Siliguri Strikers Easwaran Abhimanyu (30 years) - Rs 8 L - Sobisco Smashers Malda Ravi Kumar (22 years) - Rs 7.80 L - Novus Purulia Royals Rohit (16 years) - Rs 5.20 L - Novus Purulia Royals

Nurturing Young Talent

The inclusion of the U16 category continues to underline the league's long-term commitment towards identifying and nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent from Bengal.

Sourav Ganguly on the Inaugural Auction

Speaking about the first-ever auction, CAB President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said, "At this stage we are at the auction, and I think it has been very exciting. It's been introduced this year, and I think all of the team owners and the coaches enjoyed it because it allows them to get whichever player they want. It was a good tournament last year, and it will be very competitive. Like every other tournament, it gets better and better with time, and hopefully, the players will get adjusted, the players will play good cricket, and the tournament will be beneficial for them. So, from that point of view, this tournament is created all around India, not just in Bengal." (ANI)