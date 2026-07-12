AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said West Bengal's sports sector will see major growth under the new BJP government. He highlighted plans to develop infrastructure and promote competitions through initiatives like 'Khelo India' under CM Suvendu Adhikari.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey said West Bengal's sports sector would see major growth under the new BJP government, highlighting plans to develop infrastructure and promote competitions through initiatives like 'Khelo India'. He claimed the state had lacked such opportunities in the past and expressed confidence that football and other sports would receive greater support under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's leadership.

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Chaubey on Past vs Present Governance

"The atmosphere of negative politics that persisted in West Bengal for 50 years has changed under PM Modi's leadership... During the 49-year rule of the CPI(M) and TMC, the state witnessed nothing but an exodus... Within just two months of the BJP government taking office, investment opportunities worth ₹15,000-20,000 crore have emerged... In the realm of sports, 'Khelo India' was never organized in the state, even though Bengal is renowned for football, cricket, and sports in general; 'Khelo India' provides a platform for many athletes to come forward... Now, this will change; infrastructure and competitions will be developed through 'Khelo India'... We believe that under the leadership of CM Suvendu Adhikari, sports--especially football--will flourish significantly," Chaubey told ANI.

About Khelo India Programme

The Khelo India programme was launched to revive India's sporting culture at the grassroots level by creating a strong foundation for various sports across the country and nurturing talent to help establish India as a leading sporting nation.

Telangana to Host Khelo India Youth Games

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday announced that Telangana will host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2026 edition. The eighth iteration of KIYG is expected to be held in November this year. Telangana will be the second southern Indian state in three years to host the Khelo India Youth Games. Tamil Nadu hosted the 2024 edition, while the last edition was hosted by Bihar in May 2025.

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