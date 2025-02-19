Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Pacer lambasts PCB for giving 'VVIP' treatment to injured Saim Ayub (WATCH)

Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town last month.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, out-of-favour Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has accused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of giving special treatment to injured batter Saim Ayub.

Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ankle injury he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town last month. The PCB selection committee delayed the squad announcement as there was uncertainty over Ayub’s participation in the marquee event until it was officially confirmed that the youngster would miss the entire tournament and Fakhar Zaman was added to the squad as his replacement.

Saim Ayub was sent to London for the treatment of his ankle injury and completed his first medical check up before undergoing surgery. The Pakistan Cricket Board has not revealed the timeline of his return to competitive cricket.

Hasan Ali accused PCB of favourtism

Pakistan star pacer Hasan Ali expressed his dissatisfaction over favourtism or special treatment to certain players, stating there are other injured players, including himself, who did not receive the same treatment as given to Saim Ayub.

“Saim Ayub is injured. He is the player of your team. Wasn't I a member of the team in 2020? If another player gets injured, won't he be a member of the team? Does he play for India?" Ali said on 'Ultra Edge Podcast

Saim Ayub has had a sensational rise in International cricket, establishing himself as a promising top-batter for Pakistan in ODIs and Tests. Ayub was having a great tour of South Africa, where 235 runs at an average of 78.33 in three ODIs and 129 runs, including a century, at an average of 129 in two T20Is. He was looking to replicate his form in the Test series against South Africa. The 22-year-old scored 14 and 27 in two innings of the first Test. Before he could bounce back in the second Test, Saim Ayub twisted his ankle and was subsequently ruled out of the series and Champions Trophy 2025.

‘Giving VVIP Treatment to Saim Ayub’: Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali has further criticized Pakistan Cricket Board for giving VVIP (Very Very Important Person) treatment to Saim Ayub, when other injured players in the Pakistan team a few years ago did not receive the same level of medical attention and rehabilitation support from the board. He also said that the board would not give special treatment to Ayub if he gets injured again.

“You're giving VVIP Treatment to Saim Ayub. If someone gets injured in the future, would you give him the same treatment? No, you won't. So, what have you done here?” 2017 Champions Trophy winner said.

“May God give him health and fitness, and may he win a lot of matches for Pakistan. But every rise has a fall. If Saim Ayub gets injured again, will they treat him the same? No, they won't." he added.

Saim Ayub’s absence a big blow for Pakistan

Saim Ayub being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 was a big blow for Pakistan, given his incredible form since making his international debut in 2023. His ODI stats itself speak volume about his impact. In just 9 matches, Ayub has amassed 515 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 64.38.

In 44 international matches for Pakistan, Saim Ayub has amassed 1377 runs, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 30.60. Ayub’s form was a big positive for Pakistan team management until his unfortunate ankle injury ruled him out of the Champions Trophy 2025, forcing PCB to make changes to the squad and adjustments in the batting order.

