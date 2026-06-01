Alexander Zverev overcame an early scare to defeat Jesper de Jong 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-1, reaching the Roland Garros quarter-finals for a sixth consecutive year. He will next face rising star Rafael Jodar. Joao Fonseca also advanced to the quarters.

Zverev Rallies into Roland Garros Quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev overcame an early scare to secure his place in the Roland Garros quarter-finals, where a stern challenge against rising star Rafael Jodar awaits. The World No. 3 battled back from a 0-3 deficit in the opening set to defeat Jesper de Jong 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier, reaching the Paris quarter-finals for a sixth consecutive year.

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After a shaky start against the World No. 106, Zverev steadily raised his level and eventually cruised to victory in two hours and 14 minutes. The 29-year-old German moved another step closer to capturing his maiden Grand Slam title, converting four of the seven break points he created against De Jong.

A three-time major finalist, including a runner-up finish at Roland Garros in 2024, Zverev is one of only two Top-10 players left in the men's singles draw, alongside World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime. By reaching his eighth Roland Garros quarter-final, Alexander Zverev moved into a tie for sixth place on the Open Era list for most quarter-final appearances at the clay-court major.

A victory over Rafael Jodar on Tuesday would see the German advance to his fifth semi-final in Paris. Zverev will face fast-rising Jodar for the first time after the 19-year-old earlier rallied past Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

"In the beginning, it was a bit difficult. I didn't start strong, and he started really fast and really well. But once I found my rhythm, I felt very comfortable on the court, and that's the most important thing for me. I feel like my game is there, now it's about showing it on the match court," Zverev said as per the ATP Tour website.

Fonseca Continues Dream Run

Meanwhile, Joao Fonseca, following the biggest victory of his career, produced another impressive performance on Sunday night to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Just two days after rallying from two sets down to stun 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic, the Brazilian sensation defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-2 to continue his dream run in Paris. (ANI)