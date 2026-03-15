Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid were honoured with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Mithali Raj also received the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women for her stellar career.

Former Indian cricketers Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid were bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mithali Raj received the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026, on Sunday in New Delhi.

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The BCCI Naman Awards annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age group cricket while honouring individuals whose work has shaped the growth and stature of the game in the country. The Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honour bestowed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former Indian cricketers for their supreme contribution to the sport.

Roger Binny's Lifelong Service to Indian Cricket

Roger Binny, a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, made a major impact with his seam bowling and finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker. He was also part of India's 1985 World Championship of Cricket-winning squad and became the first Indian to open both the batting and bowling in the same ODI. After retiring, Binny continued contributing to Indian cricket as India U-19 coach, guiding the team to the 2000 ICC U-19 World Cup title, and later served as a national selector (2012-2016). He also held an administrative role as the 36th BCCI President from 2022 to 2025. In recognition of his lifelong service and contributions to Indian cricket, he received the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. https://x.com/BCCI/status/2033202832602710258?s=20

Rahul Dravid: From 'The Wall' to Champion Coach

Rahul Dravid has been honoured with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket as both a legendary batter and an influential coach. During his international career, he scored over 24,000 runs and anchored India's batting line-up for more than a decade, playing a key role in many historic victories as a player and captain. After retirement, Dravid helped shape the future of Indian cricket through his work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he strengthened player development and guided India's U-19 team to the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup title. As head coach of the Indian men's team, he later led India to victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, further cementing his lasting impact on the game. https://x.com/BCCI/status/2033204192937226679?s=20

Mithali Raj: A Pioneer in Women's Cricket

Mithali Raj received the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women for her outstanding contribution to women's cricket. During a career spanning over two decades, she became the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs with 7,805 runs and played a key role in raising the profile of the women's game in India. https://x.com/BCCI/status/2033211441336217855?s=20

As captain, Mithali led India to two ICC Women's World Cup finals, inspiring a generation of cricketers and helping elevate Indian women's cricket on the global stage. (ANI)