BCB held a meeting discussing relations with India, confirming an email was sent to BCCI about the Indian men's team's tour in September and the Bangladesh women's tour, aiming to strengthen cricketing cooperation between the two nations.

BCB Discusses Tours and Cooperation with India

A meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was held in Dhaka on Saturday, chaired by Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Bulbul. The meeting discussed relations between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and India. Nazmul Abedin Fahim, one of the board's directors, stated that they had indeed sent an email to India. This letter was sent as part of regular communication. In that letter, they discussed the Indian cricket team's tour of Bangladesh in September, the Bangladesh women's cricket team's tour of India, and further opportunities for collaboration between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the BCB.

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BCB has expressed interest in strengthening both existing and new areas of cricketing cooperation with the BCCI in India through formal communication.

Speaking to ANI, Nazmul Abedin Fahim said that such exchanges are part of routine engagement with international cricket boards. He confirmed that the recent email highlighted the scheduled tour of the Indian men's team to Bangladesh in September, followed by the Bangladesh women's team's tour of India. The letter also sought to explore additional avenues for bilateral cricket collaboration.

Rebuilding Ties After Recent Strains

Recent developments have added context to these discussions. The inclusion of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman by Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, had sparked controversy earlier, with the player ultimately not featuring in the tournament. The episode had contributed to a brief strain in cricketing ties between the two nations, with the BCB pulling out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Diplomacy Paves Way for Renewed Engagement

However, with improving diplomatic relations following recent political changes in Bangladesh, both sides appear keen to rebuild and enhance cricketing engagement. Upcoming diplomatic visits, including that of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister to India, are expected to further support cooperation, with cricket emerging as a key area of mutual interest. (ANI)