UEFA fined Bayern Munich €89,625 after fans stormed barriers during their Champions League win over Real Madrid, injuring photographers. Despite the chaos, Bayern avoided a supporter lockout and expect a full house vs PSG.

Bayern Munich have been fined by UEFA but avoided a supporter lockout after photographers were injured when fans stormed over barriers during their Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid.

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Earlier in April, Bayern scored twice in the final moments of the last-eight second leg at their Allianz Arena home to seal their spot in the semi-finals.

A group of fans from the Bayern ultras section climbed over barriers while celebrating, trampling pitch-side photographers.

One photographer reported a concussion while another suffered a head laceration, with others also needing medical treatment.

The governing body fined Bayern a total of 89,625 euros ($104,700), breaking the penalty down into 40,000 for spectator disturbances, 30,000 for a fan banner critical of UEFA, 14,000 for blocking aisles and 5,625 for throwing objects.

Despite the threat of a fan lockout for the second semi-final leg against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern were confident of a full house.

"We expect to be able to celebrate a football festival with a full stadium against Paris," sporting director Christoph Freund said prior to UEFA's decision.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)