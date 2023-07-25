LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest during practice; out of ICU

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, experiences cardiac arrest during basketball practice but is now in stable condition, marking a moment of concern and relief for the James family.

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been discharged from the ICU after experiencing a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice. A family spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that Bronny received prompt medical attention and is now in stable condition. The James family is requesting privacy during this time, and they expressed gratitude to the USC medical and athletic staff for their dedicated care.

Despite the ordeal, the 18-year-old athlete, known for his basketball talents, remains one of the most promising young players in the US, with plans to play for the University of Southern California. LeBron James has been a constant supporter to his son's basketball career, often attending his games during the NBA season.

“I understand how important fatherhood is, just coming from a no-father household,” said James in May. “We always try to support each other in all our endeavours. I’m only as good as my family.” said LeBron

The basketball icon has even expressed his desire to play alongside Bronny before retiring from the NBA, emphasizing the importance of family in his life. LeBron and his wife, Savannah, also have two other children, Bryce and Zhuri, with Bryce showing promise as an elite basketball prospect as well.

“My last year will be played with my son, Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” LeBron James said last year.

