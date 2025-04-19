The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match was a La Liga classic wrapped in controversy and chaos right till the end of the game.

The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo La Liga match ended in one of the most dramatic fashions of the season. Though the Catalans registered a monumental victory, questions are being raised over a controversial decision that changed the very outcome of the game. Let's break down the game concisely.

Barcelona, as expected started the game on the front foot, knocking the door for a goal. It didn't take long time for the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match to witness its first goal. Ferran Torres opened the score sheet in the 12th minute. However, Celta Vigo responded within minutes with an equaliser by Borja Iglesias.

The trend of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match was the same till the half time where the hosts had a lion share of the possession. But the Stadium of Montjuïc was shaken in silence when the same Borja Iglesias provided a lead to Celta Vigo in the 52nd minute. The attack of Celta was shining despite it being reduced to minimalist chances.

Blaugrana midfielder Dani Olmo struck a major comeback for his side through his 64th-minute strike. But yet again, Borja Iglesias rose to answer the calls of Celta Vigo. He scored his hat-trick goal of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo fixture in the 62nd minute, effectively giving another lead to the hosts.

Raphina, who is having a revealing season in La Liga, showed his quality by finishing a crucial chance in the 68th minute. This back and forth, like a pendulum between the two sides made the game 3-3. However, if you believe the game's thrilling turns are over then you're wrong.

Fairytale Ending for the League leaders

In the dying minutes of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo game, the La Liga leaders were offered a penalty. Though the on-field decision remained no penalty but when the referee was called by the VAR to have a look, it did seem like Lago made contact. But whether it was minimalistic or too strong was a decision for the referee to take. And he signalled a penalty after going through the video replay multiple times. Raphina made the 11th-hour opportunity count, which eventually sealed a 4-3 victory for Barcelona.