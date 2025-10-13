Barcelona president Joan Laporta has praised new coach Hansi Flick, comparing him to a "Gladiator" for his demanding yet sensitive approach. In a candid interview, Laporta also confirmed that a tribute for Lionel Messi is still being planned.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on club matters, head coach Hansi Flick’s personality, his relationship with Lionel Messi, and the values he believes define the Blaugrana in a candid interview with 3cat, reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta Praises Flick: “He’s Gladiator”

It has been a tough few weeks for Barcelona, but Laporta remains upbeat — and he clearly has confidence in his manager. The president offered a lighthearted, yet telling, comparison when speaking about Hansi Flick, likening the German tactician to Hollywood star Russell Crowe in Gladiator.

“Flick is Gladiator, he looks like Russell Crowe. He is a find, a great coach. He is very treatable, he has a good feeling. He is German, but has sensitivity to everyone. He is very demanding, you can’t change his plans because he is very Germanic. But at the same time, he has a lot of sensitivity. I’m very comfortable and happy with him.”

Laporta’s remarks reflect both admiration and appreciation for Flick’s balance between discipline and empathy — qualities he believes are key in guiding Barcelona forward.

Leading Barcelona: Responsibility and Passion

Laporta, whose presidency runs until at least next year when elections take place, outlined what he believes are essential traits for a Barça president.

“A Barça president has to be responsible, he has to tell the truth because Barça only has one word. You can’t believe anyone, but you have to believe yourself. And for that you have to honor the commitments you make. Above all, he has to love Barça and its people, putting the club’s interests above his own.”

He emphasized Barça’s inclusive nature and identity, stating:

“Barça is very inclusive. It accepts all forms of thought, ideologies. Barça represents Catalonia and at the same time is a global club. That is its greatness — it admits everyone.”

Laporta also acknowledged his own passionate temperament, admitting he sometimes lets emotions take over:

“I have to take care of outbursts because I am passionate. When I get angry, I’m like a bottle of cava: I explode but it doesn’t last long. I am not spiteful. You can’t live with resentment.”

Messi Tribute Still on the Agenda

The president also touched on his relationship with Lionel Messi, confirming hopes for a tribute worthy of Barcelona’s greatest icon, who left unexpectedly four years ago without an official farewell ceremony.

“We have had a very good relationship for a long time. When we didn’t renew the contract it broke down a bit, but we more or less recovered it. We trust to pay him the great tribute he deserves.”