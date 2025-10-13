FC Barcelona Share Stunning Drone Footage of Spotify Camp Nou Renovation (WATCH)
FC Barcelona has released new drone footage showcasing the extensive renovations at the Camp Nou. The club is targeting a potential November return to the stadium, which is undergoing a phased renovation to eventually increase capacity to 105,000.
Barcelona have unveiled a fresh video update on the ongoing Spotify Camp Nou renovation, offering fans a detailed look at the stadium’s transformation as it nears its grand reopening.
Fans Get a Virtual Tour of the Upgraded Camp Nou
The drone-shot footage takes viewers on a sweeping journey through the revamped venue, starting at the underground parking area before gliding through the stadium’s newly designed interiors. From the players’ tunnel leading to the dressing rooms, to the pristine pitch, upgraded seating, and both team benches, the video offers a rare behind-the-scenes perspective of FC Barcelona’s future home.
What a feeling 😍
📍Spotify Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/z5m8KJ6pbV
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 12, 2025
Potential November Return for Men’s First Team
Barcelona are edging closer to playing at their legendary ground once again, with the earliest possible fixture earmarked for November - either hosting Elche on the 2nd or welcoming Athletic Club over the November 22-23 weekend.
Renovation Progress and Stadium Enhancements
As it stands, the first two tiers of the stadium have been completed. Certain facilities, however, still need final touches, including the press area and new lighting systems. Construction has already moved to the third tier, part of the second renovation phase, which will eventually sit above a newly built VIP box ring - one of the most significant modern upgrades to the stadium.
Once all tiers are completed, capacity will rise to an impressive 105,000 seats, solidifying the Camp Nou’s position as one of the largest football arenas globally. The full lifting of the stadium’s roof is projected to stretch into summer 2027.
Licensing and Interim Fixtures
Barcelona are currently waiting for the First Occupancy 1B licence from the Barcelona City Council, which would permit events hosting up to 45,000 spectators, spread across the Gol Sud, Tribuna, and Lateral sectors of the stadium.
While the wait continues, the men’s first team’s next two home matches will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc - against Girona on Saturday, October 18, followed by Olympiakos on Tuesday, October 21.