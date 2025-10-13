Image Credit : Getty

Renovation Progress and Stadium Enhancements

As it stands, the first two tiers of the stadium have been completed. Certain facilities, however, still need final touches, including the press area and new lighting systems. Construction has already moved to the third tier, part of the second renovation phase, which will eventually sit above a newly built VIP box ring - one of the most significant modern upgrades to the stadium.

Once all tiers are completed, capacity will rise to an impressive 105,000 seats, solidifying the Camp Nou’s position as one of the largest football arenas globally. The full lifting of the stadium’s roof is projected to stretch into summer 2027.