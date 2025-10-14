Barcelona is approaching a key milestone for the renovated Spotify Camp Nou, now targeting a mid-November 2025 reopening after significant delays. Also, director of operations Joan Sentelles defended the controversial selection of Limak Construction.

Barcelona are closing in on a long-awaited return to the renovated Spotify Camp Nou, with director of operations Joan Sentelles revealing that the club expects to secure the First Occupancy License later this week. The milestone would pave the way for reopening the stadium after nearly a year of delays.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The initial target date had been November 2024, but construction challenges pushed the timeline back. Now, Sentelles believes a mid-November 2025 reopening is realistic, with season ticket sales already underway.

Limak’s Controversial Selection

Sentelles also addressed controversy surrounding the club’s choice of Limak Construction to handle the stadium’s overhaul. Limak’s bid raised eyebrows because it had received the lowest technical score compared with Spanish firms FCC and Ferrovial, and critics claimed its construction plan lacked conviction.

Financial concerns added fuel to the debate, with Limak reportedly needing around €200 million in the initial months, whereas competitors had requested closer to €12 million to start work.

Sentelles, however, insisted that technical reports were “advisory and non-binding” and that the final decision followed a broader review process, including both internal and external compliance checks.

“The technical reports gave their opinion, but there wasn’t just one,” he explained. “Other assessments were made by the construction management and project manager. Decisions were made hierarchically and shared with all stakeholders. Limak’s proposal met investor requirements.”

Addressing Criticism Over Language

One report, according to Sentelles, attempted to disqualify Limak on the grounds that the company did not speak Spanish or understand Spanish law - criteria he dismissed as invalid.

Despite falling behind schedule, Sentelles emphasized that “Limak was the cheapest option” and remains confident in the contractor’s ability to meet the new timeline.

“If all goes well, by mid-November we will be able to reopen the stadium, provided we have the city council’s approval too,” he said.