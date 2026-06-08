Christian Eriksen reassures fans he is recovering well at home after collapsing again on the pitch. His ICD worked as intended, which he stressed was a different situation from his 2021 cardiac arrest. He is now focused on family and recovery.

Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen, following collapsing on the pitch once again, nearly five years after his dramatic incident at Euro 2021, reassured fans that he is recovering well at home with his family after receiving a shock from his implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). He stressed that the incident was different from the cardiac arrest he suffered in 2021 and thanked the medical staff, doctors, teammates and supporters for their assistance and support. Eriksen said his ICD functioned as intended to protect him, and that his immediate focus is on recovery, spending time with his family and enjoying a break from football.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In Sunday's international friendly against Ukraine in Odense, Eriksen went down in the 65th minute. The 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg player received prompt medical assistance and was later able to walk to the ambulance on his own.

'I am doing well': Eriksen's Message to Fans

"I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family. As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021," Eriksen wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram "I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started. In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years. Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it. For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children," he further wrote.

The 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg player received prompt medical assistance and was later able to walk to the ambulance on his own.

Recalling the 2021 Incident

The incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country. The collapse sparked concern among players and supporters, with memories resurfacing of Eriksen's medical emergency during Denmark's UEFA European Championship match against Finland in 2021. On that occasion, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, received life-saving CPR treatment, and was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD). (ANI)