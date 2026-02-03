- Home
With Jimmy Butler sidelined, the Golden State Warriors are exploring major trade options. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Naji Marshall, and Michael Porter Jr. headline their top three targets as the franchise weighs blockbuster moves before the NBA deadline.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
The two‑time MVP has long been rumored as a dream acquisition for Golden State. Reports suggest Antetokounmpo is frustrated with Milwaukee’s recent performances and could be open to a move. ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the superstar was ready for a new home before the deadline.
Pairing Giannis with Steph Curry would instantly elevate the Warriors into title contention. However, such a trade would require sacrificing Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and significant draft capital. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 64.5% shooting.
Naji Marshall
The Mavericks forward has emerged as a realistic option for Golden State. Sports Illustrated listed Marshall as a potential target, noting Dallas may dismantle its roster to build around young star Cooper Flagg. Marshall’s midrange scoring and paint presence could help open space for Curry.
He is averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 53.8% shooting. While his three‑point accuracy sits at 30.4%, his 6’6 frame makes him a valuable defender against opposing wings, an area where the Warriors have struggled.
Michael Porter Jr.
Since leaving Denver, Porter Jr. has reinvented his game and become a high‑volume scorer. He is averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 48.2% shooting. His perimeter shooting is a major asset, attempting nearly 10 threes per game at 39.8% accuracy.
Porter Jr. fits seamlessly into Golden State’s style, offering secondary scoring to ease Curry’s burden. His addition would provide balance to the offense and give the Warriors another reliable option in crunch time.
