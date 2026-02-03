The two‑time MVP has long been rumored as a dream acquisition for Golden State. Reports suggest Antetokounmpo is frustrated with Milwaukee’s recent performances and could be open to a move. ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the superstar was ready for a new home before the deadline.

Pairing Giannis with Steph Curry would instantly elevate the Warriors into title contention. However, such a trade would require sacrificing Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and significant draft capital. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 64.5% shooting.