Babar Azam loses phone and contacts, Pakistan star's update sparks meme fest; fans say 'this too shall pass'

Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam became the center of social media chatter on Thursday after he revealed that he had lost his phone along with all his contacts. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Babar posted an update, saying, “I have lost my phone and contacts. Will get back to everyone as soon as I find it.”

While a few fans expressed concern and hoped the phone would be returned soon, most took the opportunity to poke fun at the former Pakistan captain. Many users humorously quoted Babar’s own words, “This too shall pass,” a phrase he famously tweeted in support of Virat Kohli during the Indian batter’s lean patch a few years ago.

The lighthearted banter surrounding Babar’s post comes as the star batter gears up for a significant role change in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Babar Azam's X post sparks meme fest

Babar Azam to Open in Champions Trophy 2025

Babar, primarily known for his consistency in the middle order in ODI cricket, is set to open the innings for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. This move was reportedly influenced by the selectors’ belief that he could replicate the success of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who famously transitioned to the opener’s role and saw his career flourish.

According to a reliable source, Aaqib Javed, Pakistan’s senior selector and interim head coach, along with the selection panel, discussed the shift with Babar following an injury to opener Saim Ayub. Saim sustained a freak injury during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month, ruling him out for at least two months.

“A day after Saim got injured, it became evident he wouldn’t recover in time for the Champions Trophy,” the source told PTI.

The selectors reportedly reminded Babar of Tendulkar’s transformation as an opener and expressed confidence that the Pakistan skipper could achieve similar success, especially given his prior experience opening in T20Is.

“The selectors felt Babar could emulate Tendulkar’s success as an opener, considering his technical skill and adaptability,” the source added.

