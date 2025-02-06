‘Only PR is delivering results’: Netizens slam Rohit Sharma over his 2-run dismissal in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma’s form has been under heavy scrutiny following his dismal performance in the five-match Test series against Australia, where he aggregated just 31 runs at an abysmal average of 6.2 in five innings.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s poor run of form has continued as he was dismissed cheaply during the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in Nagpur on Thursday, February 2.

Rohit Sharma, alongside other senior players, returned to international duties after playing the second round of the Ranji Trophy for their respective state teams. However, the Indian skipper is among the certain players who will be closely monitored by the BCCI selectors through the series as the Men in Blue has geared up for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit Sharma’s form has been under heavy scrutiny following his dismal performance in the five-match Test series against Australia, where he aggregated just 31 runs at an abysmal average of 6.2 in five innings. Due to poor form, the Indian skipper dropped himself from the Sydney Test and handed over captaincy duties to Jasprit Bumrah. On his Ranji Trophy return, Rohit Sharma failed to live up to the billing as he scored 3 and 28 runs in both innings for Mumbai against Jammu Kashmir.

Despite high hopes of turning his game around in the ODI series against England, Rohit Sharma didn’t have an ideal start to the series. After being asked to bowl first by England, India restricted the visitors to 248/9 in 50 overs. Chasing a 249-run target, India were off to a good start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal anchoring the hosts’ innings early on in the game until he was dismissed for 15 at 19/1.

Many were expecting Rohit Sharma to unleash his firepower and take on England bowlers. However, the 37-year-old failed to deliver as he was dismissed for just 2 runs by Saqib Mahmood. As soon as Rohit’s dismissal, many fans took to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the Indian skipper for his poor form.

