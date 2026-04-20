Young skaters in Ayodhya performed stunts at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and Hanuman Chalisa. They appealed to the government for a dedicated skating track, highlighting how they use skating for daily chores and its benefits.

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in the divine city Ayodhya witnessed a vibrant display of sportsmanship and enthusiasm on Monday morning when a group of young stakers performed stunts in the heart of the city. Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa and shouting "Jai Shri Ram," young athletes performed a circumambulation of the area.

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Participants ranging from 8-year-old children to 18-year-old youths took part in the event, performing speed skating, slalom manoeuvres, jumps, spins, and group formations, all while raising spirited chants of "Jai Shri Ram."

Skaters Appeal for Dedicated Track

Skating talents from across Ayodhya converged at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, where they recited the Hanuman Chalisa and performed a parikrama (circumambulation). The skaters appealed to the government to construct a dedicated skating track within the 'City of Ram' to ensure that new and young skaters do not face any difficulties in their training.

Devotees and visitors who had come to take a holy dip in the River Saryu paused to watch the captivating spectacle.

Skating as a Practical Lifestyle Choice

The skaters explained that they cover approximately 40 to 50 kilometres daily -- handling household chores, running errands (such as buying vegetables and milk), attending school, visiting friends, participating in festivals, performing prayers, and visiting temples.

Young skaters noted that this practice offers significant physical health benefits and spares them from the difficulties associated with rising petrol prices.

At a time when the general public is grappling with the burden of fuel costs, they find it remarkably easy to carry out their daily activities; they described this system as highly beneficial and advantageous for them.

Devotees Express Delight and Offer Suggestions

Devotees expressed their delight at witnessing such a scene in the 'City of Ram' early in the morning. They remarked that encouraging the youth to engage in sports is, in itself, the truest form of service to Lord Ram.

Devotees suggested that, once a week, the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk be designated as a "No-Vehicle Zone" during the morning hours to allow children the freedom to play. (ANI)