Only players who have lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy twice. From Rohit Sharma’s captaincy heroics to West Indies icons like Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, and Dwayne Bravo, here’s a look at the rare group of double champions.
Rohit Sharma
India’s white‑ball stalwart featured in every T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2024. As a youngster in 2007, he scored crucial unbeaten knocks against South Africa and Pakistan. In 2024, he captained India to glory, contributing 257 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 156.70, cementing his legacy as a two‑time champion.
Dwayne Bravo
Bravo’s all‑round skills were vital in both West Indies victories. In 2012, he scored 134 runs in five innings. In 2016, he added nine wickets, including 3‑37 in the final against England, dismissing key batters like Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. His contributions with bat and ball made him indispensable in both campaigns.
Chris Gayle
The explosive opener played a pivotal role in West Indies’ 2012 campaign, scoring 222 runs with three fifties, including a 75* in the semifinal against Australia. In 2016, Gayle lit up Mumbai with a blistering 100* off 48 balls against England. His power‑hitting across both editions ensured his place among cricket’s elite double champions.
Marlon Samuels
Samuels was the Player of the Final in both 2012 and 2016. Against Sri Lanka in Colombo, he struck 78 off 56 and bowled a tight spell. Four years later in Kolkata, he smashed 85* off 66 against England, guiding West Indies to victory. His match‑winning knocks defined both triumphs, making him a rare double winner.
