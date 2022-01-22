  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2022: 5th seed Andrey Rublev stunned by Marin Cilic in Round 3, netizens left shocked

    Andrey Rublev was the fifth seed at the 2022 Australian Open. He has been beaten by Marin Cilic, who was the 23rd seed of the tournament. It was a four-setter match that lasted over two hours.

    Australian Open 2022: 5th seed Andrey Rublev stunned by Marin Cilic in Round 3, netizens left shocked-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 7:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In another upset at the Australian Open 2022, fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia was knocked out in Round 3. He fell to former US Open winner Marin Cilic of Croatia, the 23rd seed of the tournament. It was a four-setter game that lasted for a couple of hours and 37 minutes, as the latter won 7-5, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3.

    Cilic mainly relied on his strong forehand winners, along with severe backhands, as he played the match in a free-flowing fashion. The Croatian fired 24 aces, winning 85% of his first serves. He hit 34 winners in some intense action in the opening two sets. However, Rublev bounced back in the third despite trailing 1-3 and won five games in a row to keep his chances alive.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka suffers Round 3 upset; netizens in despair

    However, Cilic made the Russian’s hopes short-lived after breaking soon in the fourth and leading 3-1. The Croatian kept his calm and fired aces to seal up his spot in the pre-quarters. He will now be facing Félix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Monday. The US Open win in 2014 is the 24th-ranked’s only Grand Slam win to date.

    “It is incredible. I enjoyed every single second of the match. Andrey is an incredible player, we have played several times in the past, and it is always difficult. I had so much fun and played great tennis. It is a little bit cooler in the evening. So, you can go for a bit more on your shots, and it went well for me. I served great, and that is how to go against the guys at the top. If you are giving them a chance to hit, you will have trouble, so I was trying to be aggressive, and it paid off,” Cilic told following his victory.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 7:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse-ayh

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's mettlesome 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's lively 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed

    WATCH David Warner performs hook step to Srivalli song from Pushpa, netizens go bonkers-ayh

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    Australian Open 2022: Defending womens champion Naomi Osaka suffers Round 3 upset; netizens in despair-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka suffers Round 3 upset; netizens in despair

    football EPL take advantage of antonio conte harry kane amplifies need to work hard to boost tottenham hotspur return to highest level

    'Take advantage of Conte': Kane amplifies need to work hard to boost Tottenham's return to 'highest level'

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad's entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress chances?-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad’s entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress’ chances?

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced-dnm

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced

    Mahatma Gandhi favourite hymn Abide With Me finds no place in Beating Retreat tunes once again-dnm

    Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn ‘Abide With Me’ finds no place in Beating Retreat tunes once again

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Should Cristiano Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Should Ronaldo apologise to Anthony Elanga for stealing the teenager's thunder at Brentford?

    Amit Shah introduces District Good Governance Index in 20 J&K districts - ADT

    Amit Shah introduces District Good Governance Index in 20 J&K districts

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon