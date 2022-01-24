  • Facebook
    Australian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Taylor Fritz challenge to enter quarters, netizens jubilant

    Stefanos Tsitsipas has overcome Taylor Fritz challenge in the pre-quartes of the Australian Open 2022. He won in a five-set marathon to enter the quarters. He will now face Jannik Sinner.

    Melbourne VIC, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
    In what turned out to be the men’s singles match of the season, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece overcame a monumental challenge from Taylor Fritz of the United States of America (USA). In the 2022 Australian Open pre-quarters, the Greek defeated the American in a five-set marathon 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. It will be his third quarterfinal appearance in the tournament.

    It started competitively in the opening set, with both exchanging backhand before Fritz came up with the only break to take the lead. A similar performance followed in the second set, with Tsitsipas earning the sole break this time to level things up. The third set happened to be another close contest, as the American successfully converted the break-point to restore his lead.

    However, in the fourth, the Greek bombarded with great first serves, winning 82 per cent of the points and earning a break to level things again and move into the final deciding set. The decider saw an intense exchange of shots from the baseline. However, Tsitsipas managed to control the test of the tiring nerves and take advantage of a tired Fritz, as the former once again managed to earn a sole break to seal his place in the quarters.

    “I gave everything out on the court today. I am very proud of myself for the way I fought and how I stayed consistent in the crucial moments. I am overwhelmed. The stadium was on fire. It is too good to be true. I knew it was going to get physical, and I kept reminding myself to get in there, do the work and not give up,” Tsitsipas said following the win.

    The Greek has set a date against Jannik Sinner of Italy, who happens to be the 11th seed in the competition. The latter has reached his maiden AO quarters, having beaten Alex de Minaur of Australia in straight sets in the pre-quarters. Notably, it has been the Italian’s best performance in the tournament to date and the join-best in the Grand Slam career.

