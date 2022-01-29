Australian Open 2022: Barty beats Collins to become country's first home singles champion since 1978

Ashleigh Barty displayed top class of her tennis gameplay. She rout Danielle Collins in straight sets at the Australian Open 2002 final. It was her maiden AO title to date.

It turned out to be a thrilling 2022 Australian Open (AO) women's final. Ashleigh Barty of Australia produced spectacular tennis to defeat Danielle Collins of the United States of America (USA) in straight sets 6-3, 6-6(7-2). Her epic comeback in the second set mesmerised everyone while she won her maiden AO title.

It was a record-breaking moment in the Grand Slam (GS), as Barty became the first Australian since 1978 to win a singles AO title. Although the match looked set to enter the third set, Barty bounced back out of nowhere in style to stun Collins. Overall, it was the Australian's third GS title, while the American played her first-ever Slam final.

It all started smoothly for Barty, as she took an early lead. Although Collins tried hard to break, the former's superior gamep[lay did not allow her to do so, as the opening set favoured the Australian. However, things looked to change in the second set. The American claimed an early break to go up 3-0.

Collins also earned her double break in a few minutes, as she served for the set at 5-1. However, Barty was not going down without a fight, as she upped her ante and counter-attacked the American using her powerful strokes. The 27th seed struggled to match the Australian as things entered the tie-breaker, which was incredibly velvety for the number one seed to win the title.

"First, I have to say congratulations to Danielle and her team. I know you will be fighting for many more in the future. It's been one of my favourite experiences. You guys have been nothing short of exceptional. You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis. This is just a dream come true. I'm so proud to be an Aussie," said Barty after lifting the coveted trophy.