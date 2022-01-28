Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up final clash with Rafael Nadal

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev marched into the final of the Australian Open 2022 after overcoming Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their semi-final at Rod Laver Arena on Friday. The Russian secured a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over the fourth-seeded and will now face Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

Medvedev, who reached the championship match in Melbourne last year, targeted the Tsitsipas' backhand from the baseline with his powerful groundstrokes throughout. The Russian hit 39 winners and broke four times to advance after two hours and 30 minutes. The 25-year-old now leads Tsitsipas 7-2 in their ATP Head2Head series, having also defeated the World No. 4 at the same stage in Melbourne last season.

Earlier today, 35-year-old Rafael Nadal booked his place in the final after overpowering Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The sixth-seeded legend now stands one win away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Medvedev, who had a go at the umpire during the clash, spoke to Jim Courier in an on-court interview and said that bad emotions do not help him too much. "You lose concentration; you lose energy. I am happy that I managed to re-concentrate, and I pulled out some serves that brought me back into the match. I was more tired than usual. I am happy today was not five hours, so I can look forward to the next one," the Russian said.

Talking about the finals clash against Rafael Nadal, Medvedev said, "I am going to play against one of the greatest. I think Novak Djokovic will be watching this one in two days also. Grand Slam finals are special. I am ready. I know that Rafa is a very strong player. I know I will need to show my best to try to win this match."