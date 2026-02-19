Australia Women defeated India Women by 19 runs in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. Georgia Voll's 88 powered Australia to 163/5, while Beth Mooney became Australia's highest T20I run-scorer. India managed only 144/9 in reply.

A comprehensive all-round bowling performance helped Australia Women secure a 19-run victory over India Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

The hosts outclassed the visitors with both bat and ball to take control of the contest and level the three-match T20I series 1-1. Earlier, the Women in Blue won the opening T20I by 21 runs (DLS Method) on February 15 in Sydney. The final match of the series will be held on February 21 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Australia's Innings

Australian opener Georgia Voll was named Player of the Match for stitching a century with Beth Mooney and scoring 88 runs in the match. After being asked to bat first, a brilliant knock by opener Georgia Voll (88 off 57 balls, with 11 fours and one six) guided Australia to post a challenging score of 163/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Georgia Voll, wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney scored 46 off 39 balls, with four boundaries. The Australian openers also stitched a superb 128-run stand for the first wicket. For India, Renuka Singh Thakur (1/27) and Arundhati Reddy (2/30) were among the wicket-takers.

Beth Mooney becomes leading T20I run-scorer

After scoring 46 runs, Mooney surpassed legendary Meg Lanning to become the highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is. The wicketkeeper-batter has 3432 runs in 114 matches and 108 innings at an average of 41.85. Lanning, who is now second, has amassed 3405 runs in 132 matches and 121 innings at an average of 36.61. The former Australian captain notched up two centuries and 15 half-centuries.

India's Chase

Chasing 164, Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana stitched a 57-run partnership for the first wicket. Verma departed after scoring 29 off 23 balls, with five fours. Mandhana made 31 off 24 balls, with four boundaries. Both failed to convert their starts.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur got out on 36 off 30 balls, with five fours. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh made 19 off 20 balls, with three fours. Jemimah Rodrigues (4), Amanjot Kaur (3) and Deepti Sharma's two-ball duck had a forgetful day as India made 144/9 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 19 runs.

Australia's Bowling Shines

With the ball, Ashleigh Gardner (3/22) picked up a three-wicket haul. Kim Garth (2/16), Annabel Sutherland (2/18), and captain Sophie Molineux (2/37) scalped two wickets apiece in Australia's 19-run victory. (ANI)