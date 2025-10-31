The first T20I between India and Australia in Canberra was abandoned due to persistent rain after just 9.4 overs, despite an aggressive start from India. The five-match series, currently level at 0-0, now moves to Melbourne for the second game.

After a rain-hit opener in Canberra, the action now shifts to Melbourne where India and Australia are gearing up for the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday, October 31. But once again, the weather might have other plans. The first match at the Manuka Oval was off to a promising start before the skies opened up. Only 9.4 overs could be completed before persistent rain forced officials to call off the game.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh had opted to bowl first, hoping to test India’s explosive top order. But that move backfired almost instantly.

India’s Aggressive Start Cut Short by Rain

Continuing their fearless approach from the Asia Cup 2025, Team India went on the attack from ball one. Abhishek Sharma, who’s been in sizzling form, began confidently but departed early after a mistimed shot on 19.

His partner Shubman Gill (37* off 20) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (39* off 24) took charge, playing delightful strokes that lit up the crowd. The duo’s intent was clear, keep the scoreboard ticking and put Australia on the back foot.

Just when the partnership looked set for something big, rain struck again, ending all hopes of a result.

Aussie Bowlers Under Pressure

Australia’s bowling attack had a tough outing. Nathan Ellis managed the lone breakthrough, while senior pacer Josh Hazlewood struggled for rhythm and control. The Aussies will be looking for a strong comeback at the MCG, especially with the series still open at 0-0.

Rain Clouds Follow Teams to Melbourne

Unfortunately for players and fans, the weather forecast for Melbourne doesn’t look too promising either. Meteorologists predict cloud cover and intermittent showers, particularly in the hours leading up to the game.

A delayed start can’t be ruled out, though conditions may improve as the evening progresses.

Chilly Evening Ahead at the MCG

Expect cool conditions in Melbourne, with temperatures between 13°C and 21°C. Humidity is likely to hover around 40%, and light winds of 6 km/h are expected.