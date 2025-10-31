Image Credit : Getty

Team India sealed their spot in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final with a five-wicket win over the defending champions, Australia, in the semifinal at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30.

With a 339-run target, Team India chased it down with nine balls to spare, or in 48.3 overs, recording the highest run chase in the history of Women’s ODI cricket. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star performer with the bat as she played an unbeaten innings of 127 off 134 balls, registering her first World Cup century while guiding India to a record run chase. Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain’s innings of 89 off 88 balls, providing the perfect blend of aggression and stability to steady India’s run chase.

While Team India qualified for the final, let’s take a look at key takeaways from their five-wicket win over Australia in the semifinal.