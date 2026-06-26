Despite creating a bunch of chances, neither Paraguay nor Australia could find the back of the net. The FIFA World Cup 2026 game was mostly a defensive battle with very little open football. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Paraguay vs Australia: Paraguay and Australia faced off in a World Cup group stage match at the San Francisco Stadium on Friday morning, Indian time.

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The game ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams had plenty of opportunities to score, but just couldn't convert them. You could say it was a game dominated by defence rather than free-flowing, open football.

However, Australia got a chance right at the start of the match. Jackson Irvine took a shot with his right foot from the right side of the box, but Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gil made a great save. The well-placed cross for that chance came from Christian Volpato.

Chance after chance goes waste!

In the 23rd minute, Connor Metcalfe's shot was blocked by the Paraguayan defence. Then, in the 36th minute, Australian midfielder Jordan Bos had his shot saved by the Paraguay keeper.

But Paraguay also launched counter-attacks. In the 38th minute, Gabriel Ávalos tried a shot, but it went off target.

Just before halftime, in injury time, Australian forward Christian Volpato's shot was again stopped by Orlando Gil. The first half ended with the score at 0-0.

After the break, in the 48th minute, Paraguay made a positive move. Andrés Cubas's shot went way off target. But soon after, Mauricio hit a powerful right-footed shot aimed at the top right corner, which was brilliantly saved by Australian goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

Paraguay vs Australia match ends in a goalless draw

At the 58-minute mark, Australia made a change. Ajdin Hrustic came on for Christian Volpato. Just three minutes later, he took a good shot, but it was blocked by the Paraguayan defence.

In the 82nd minute, Paraguay's forward Enciso's shot flew wide. Moments later, Australia's Jordan Bos missed a golden opportunity. In the 84th minute, Paraguay brought on José Canale for Omar Alderete.

As the clock hit 90 minutes, Jordan Bos missed another chance for Australia. Even in extra time, the Aussies had a great opportunity, but Tete Yengi's right-footed shot was saved by the ever-alert Orlando Gil. So, the story of the match was simple: chance after chance, but no goals.

In the end, the game finished 0-0. However, this draw was enough for Australia. With four points, they have qualified for the next round as the second-placed team from Group D.