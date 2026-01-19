Assam's Sports Dept and IIS have launched a coaching and talent identification program in Guwahati. Led by Olympian Troy Douglas and Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, the initiative aims to strengthen the state's athletics ecosystem for India's Olympic ambitions.

The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, in partnership with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), is conducting a Coaches Orientation & Development Programme alongside a Talent Identification initiative for junior and developmental athletes in Guwahati from January 18 to 23, 2026. The programme is being led by Troy Douglas, former Olympian, World Championships medallist, and Head Coach of IIS Athletics, bringing Olympic-level coaching expertise into the state as part of a structured, long-term effort to strengthen Assam's athletics ecosystem and align it with India's Olympic ambitions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a further boost to the programme's Olympic pedigree, Dr Klaus Bartonietz, the renowned coach who guided iconic javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to India's historic Olympic gold medal, will be involved in specialised sessions and the evaluation of emerging talent as part of the initiative's long-term athlete development framework.

Programme Structure and Expertise

The on-ground programme will commence at the Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, where athletes and coaches will work under a panel of national and international experts, as per a press release. The programme combines advanced coach education and structured talent identification, with 150 under-18 athletes from across Assam identified through a state-wide scouting process. In parallel, 11 athletics coaches from seven districts are being trained under a World Athletics-aligned curriculum, ensuring that international best practices are embedded within the state's coaching framework.

Expert Coaching Panel

Alongside Troy Douglas, the coaching team includes Dr Klaus Bartonietz, Ralph Mouchbahani from Germany, World Athletics Coaching Expert (online), and World Athletics Level-2 Coaches Saharsh Shah and Bala Chaitanya, who will deliver sessions focused on modern track and field techniques, sports science integration, nutrition, recovery, and long-term athlete development.

Phased Implementation and Learnings

The Guwahati phase builds on the programme's first phase, which was conducted earlier at the IIS Centre in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. During the initial week-long orientation, Assam's coaches underwent intensive classroom and practical training in scientific coaching methodologies, performance planning, and athlete management. The learnings from that phase are now being implemented on the ground in Assam through direct engagement with young athletes.

Long-Term Vision for Assam Athletics

As part of its long-term vision, the Department of Sports, Assam, and IIS plan to establish a satellite athletics centre in Guwahati, which will function as a junior training and development hub, creating clear pathways for promising athletes to progress from grassroots competition to elite national and international platforms. (ANI)