ASICS India hosted the first Ekiden India 2026 in Gurugram, featuring over 240 teams from India and Japan. The event celebrated cultural ties and teamwork, introducing the Japanese team relay format to the Indian running community.

ASICS India successfully hosted the first edition of the Ekiden India 2026 at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram, on Sunday. The event was attended by Yasuhito Hirota, Chairman and CEO, Representative Director, ASICS Corporation; ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia and ASICS Athlete Kartik Karkera, elite marathoner and winner of the recent Mumbai Marathon and Cognizant New Delhi Marathon.

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A Celebration of Indo-Japanese Teamwork

With over 240 teams participating, the event brought together runners from India and Japan, reinforcing the Ekiden relay's global legacy and cross-cultural significance. ASICS hosted an immersive event celebrating the cultural connection between India and Japan through sport. Teams of four, each including at least one Japanese participant, took part in the relay by passing the traditional Tasuki, symbolising shared purpose, continuity and teamwork.

Vision for Indian Running Community

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, "Running has seen strong growth in India over the past few years, with increasing participation across races, running groups and fitness initiatives. Through the ASICS Ekiden India 2026, we brought the Japanese team relay format to the country, offering runners a new way to experience the sport through teamwork and shared goals. We are extremely encouraged by the enthusiasm and participation we witnessed at the event and look forward to bringing more such initiatives in the future."

ASICS athlete Kartik Karkera said, "Having competed on some of India's biggest marathon stages, I know how much the right environment and community can fuel a runner's journey. ASICS India Ekiden 2026 has created a space where teamwork, discipline and the joy of running come together. I am very excited to see runners across cultures connect through the sport and hope it inspires many more people to experience the transformative power of running."

Strengthening India's Running Ecosystem

The Ekiden Relay marks another step in ASICS' ongoing efforts to strengthen the running ecosystem in India by introducing global running formats and encouraging wider participation. The initiative reflects the brand's commitment to inspiring more people to experience the positive impact of movement, embodying its philosophy of 'Sound Mind, Sound Body'. (ANI)