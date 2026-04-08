Nitesh won a silver medal in the 97kg category at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships. Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) and Prince (82kg) added two bronze medals to India's tally, taking the total to two silver and three bronze medals.

Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers added a silver and two bronze medals to the country's tally at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday with Nitesh bagging the silver medal in the 97kg category while Sachin Sahrawat (67kg GR) and Prince (82kg) clinching the bronze medals. The three medals on Wednesday took India's overall medal tally to two silver and three bronze medals on the third day of competition, with two women wrestlers securing a spot in the bronze medal play-offs, according to a release.

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Greco-Roman Medalists Shine

Nitesh Settles for Silver

All eyes of the Indian contingent on Wednesday were on Nitesh, who had already improved on his last edition's showing by reaching the final of the 97kg category. The 23-year-old was up against defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi and could not weave the same magic that saw him reach the finals as he went down 1-7 in the final bout.

Sachin and Prince Clinch Bronze

Earlier, Sachin Sahrawat opened India's medal account on Wednesday when he fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the second round to beat Abdumalik Aminov of Uzbekistan 6-5 in the 67kg Greco-Roman bronze medal match. Sachin, who had defeated China's Ji Leng in the Repechage round to make it to the bronze medal play-off, scored two points in the last minute with a take down and got one for the Uzbek wrestler, losing his challenge to claim victory.

Prince then added the second bronze medal of the day to India's kitty when he registered a dominant 10-1 win over Didar Amannazarov of Turkmenistan in the 82kg Greco-Roman.

Women Wrestlers in Contention

In the women's wrestling competition, Hansika Lamba (55kg) and Neha (59kg) will be challenging for the bronze medal after losing their respective semi-finals. Hansika went down against the last edition silver medallist, Yuxuan Li of China, 11-1 in the semi-finals and will now face Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy in the bronze medal play-off.

Later, Neha came up against former Asian Champion Mengyu Xie of China, and despite her spirited effort, ended on the wrong side of the 12-5 score-line. She will now face Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia for the bronze medal.

Neelam could also have a shot at the bronze medal after she made it to the Repechage round in the 50kg category, after Japan's Yui Sasaki, who defeated the Indian in the quarterfinals, reached the summit clash. Neelam will now face China's Ziqi Feng in the Repechage round on Thursday. (ANI)