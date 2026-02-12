Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Asian Championship with a clutch final shot. He beat teammate Niraj Kumar, leading an Indian clean sweep with Akhil Sheoran also winning bronze in New Delhi.

Aishwary Leads Indian Clean Sweep in 50m Rifle 3P Final

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar showed his experience in the finals, hitting a 10.7 in the final shot to edge past team mate Niraj Kumar to clinch gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions as Indian completed a clean sweep with Akhil Sheoran winning bronze in the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship, New Delhi 2026, which is being held here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, a release said.

Niraj Kumar, for whom this is the first individual international medal, went into the 35th and final shot with a 0.2-point lead over Aishwary, according to a release. He fired first to hit a 10.3, giving Aishwary a target of 10.6 to win the gold.

The World Championship silver medallist held his nerve and hit a superb 10.7 to leap over Niraj and secure the gold. He finished with a total of 362.0, while Niraj finished at 361.8. Akhil Sheoran won bronze with a final score of 343.5, it said.

Junior and Team Events

Adriyan Karmakar Shines in Junior Finals

In the junior men's finals ,Adriyan Karmakar secured his second gold medal of the championship with a comfortable victory, shooting a score of 353.2, which was 4.7 more than silver medallist Dmitriy Kim of Kazakhstan. India's Manvendra Singh Shekhawat won bronze with a final score of 338.6

Qualification and Team Gold

Earlier in the qualification, Niraj Kumar secured first place with a score of 593-34x, followed by Aishwary (588-40x) and Akhil (588-32x). 10m Air Rifle gold medallist, Rudrankksh Patil, hit 591-33x, which was the second-best score in qualification, but he was only shooting for ranking points. Nikhil Tanwar, who was also shooting for Ranking Points, scored 587-29x.

The trio of Aishwary, Niraj and Akhil also won the team gold with Japan and Kazakhstan winning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the junior finals, Adriyan clinched gold comfortably, showing his class in the eight-man field. He did not lead the finals just once, after the first five kneeling series. After taking the lead from the sixth shot in the finals, Adriyan maintained his huge lead and completed his second gold medal in the championship, the release stated.

Manvendra Singh Shekhawat won bronze after shooting 338.6. The third Indian in the final, Hemant Burman, finished in fifth place, going down in a shoot-off.

Championship Nears Conclusion

The Asian Shooting Championship will conclude tomorrow with the medals of 50m Rifle Prone Women and 25m Centre Fire Pistol Men to be decided. (ANI)