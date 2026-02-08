India dominated the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship, with Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta winning the 10m Air Rifle mixed team gold. Gurpreet Singh also won gold, leading a clean sweep. India's medal tally surged past 50 to 54.

Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta teamed up to clinch gold in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event as India crossed the 50 mark in total medals in the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship, which is being held here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Himanshu Dhillon and Shambhavi Kshirsagar secured the gold in the junior mixed team event, while Hrudya Shri Kondur and Anshul Batra won gold in the youth mixed team event, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Clean Sweep in 25m Standard Pistol

Rio 2016 Olympian Gurpreet Singh won gold in the 25m Standard Pistol event, leading a clean sweep of the podium. Harsh Gupta secured the silver while Amanpreet Singh won the bronze medal. In the junior category, the Indian shooters repeated the clean sweep, with Suraj Sharma, Mukesh Nelavalli, and Tanishq Muralidhar Naidu winning gold, silver, and bronze, respectively. Both senior and juniors also won the team gold in their respective categories.

India Dominates Medal Tally

At the end of Day 5 of competitions, India are far ahead in the medal tally with a total of 54 medals including 34 gold, 12 silver and eight bronze. Uzbekistan are in second place with three gold and one silver followed by Indonesia with one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Mixed Team Gold Medal Details

Senior 10m Air Rifle

Elavenil continued her gold medal-winning form in the individual event, hitting a total of 253.4 in 24 shots, while Arjun, who started with a 9.5, finished strongly with a total score of 251.6. The pair's combined total of 505.0 was enough to secure the gold, which was four points more than Kwon Eunji and Kim Woorim who won silver with a combined score of 501.0. Misaki Nobata and Naoya Okada of Japan won the bronze with a combined score of 437.1.

Junior and Youth Success

Himanshu Dhillon and Shambhavi Kshirsagar added a mixed team gold to their individual gold, which was won yesterday in the junior finals. The pair cruised through the final to shoot a combined score of 502.4, which was an astounding 13.8 points more than Alina Satpayeva and Tamerlan Kabulov of Kazakhstan. Eeasha Shaheed and Maaidh Mohamed of the Maldives secured the bronze medal.

In the youth finals, the Indian pair of Hrudya Shri Kondur and Anshul Batra faced a tougher test from the Indonesian pair of Dominique Rachmawati Karini and Anang Febrian, but eventually won the gold with a combined score of 498.4. The Indonesian pair won silver while Zhibek Bektashova and Abdurazzak Muratov of Kyrgz Republic won bronze.

25m Pistol Women: Precision Stage Update

The precision stage of the 25m Pistol Women also concluded today with Esha Singh sitting on top with 295 followed by Manu Bhaker with 291. The third Indian in the fray, Rhythm Sangwan is currently in 13th place with a score of 285. The rapid-fire stage and the finals will be held tomorrow.

Other Results

25m Standard Pistol Men: Gold - Gurpreet Singh (India) - 575-16x Silver - Harsh Gupta (India) - 571-14x Bronze - Amanpreet Singh (India) - 569-11x

25m Standard Pistol Men Team: Gold - India Silver - Vietnam Bronze - Kazakhstan

25m Standard Pistol Junior Men: Gold - Suraj Sharma (India) - 576-13x Silver - Mukesh Nelavalli - 559-8x Bronze - Tanishq Muralidhar Naidu (India) - 557-10x.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)