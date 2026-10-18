Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma will serve as India's flag-bearers at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026. Simran replaces Bhavina Patel, who was withdrawn to ensure she gets adequate rest for her quarter-final match, prioritising athlete well-being.

Pramod Bhagat, Simran Sharma Named Flag-Bearers

Indian para-athletes Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma will serve as flag-bearers at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026, with Simran replacing Bhavina Patel following a decision to prioritise the latter's rest and recovery ahead of her quarter-final match scheduled for October 19.

The decision has been taken to ensure that Bhavina, a wheelchair athlete, has sufficient time to rest and prepare for her crucial quarter-final. The journey to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be physically demanding and leave her with limited time to recover ahead of the match, as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Explaining the decision, Satyanarayana, Head Coach of Para Athletics, said, “Bhavina has her quarter-final match tomorrow, October 19, and it is important that she gets adequate rest and recovery ahead of this crucial contest. As a wheelchair athlete, travelling to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be demanding and leave her with limited time to recover. Keeping her well-being and competition schedule in mind, we felt it was important to make this change. Our priority is to ensure that our athletes get the rest they need and are fully prepared to give their best when they compete.”

Reduced Contingent for Aichi-Nagoya 2026

Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma will take on the honour of flag bearers, representing the determination, resilience and sporting spirit of Indian athletes. The decision underscores the importance of putting athletes’ well-being first and ensuring that ceremonial responsibilities do not compromise their preparation and performance. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has cleared 168 athletes for the upcoming 5th Asian Para Games 2026, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A total contingent of 281 members has been cleared, comprising 168 athletes, 98 team officials/supporting staff and 15 contingent staff.

The contingent size is significantly smaller in this edition when compared to the previous edition held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, where India fielded 303 athletes. This edition of the Para Asian Games will be held from October 18 to 24. The sharp drop in the contingent size is owing to the absence of disciplines such as Blind Chess, Para-Rowing and Para-Canoeing in which India had fielded athletes, as well as the strict quota restrictions by the Organising Committee in many sporting disciplines. In para athletics, the largest contingent that India fielded last time, of 123 athletes, the quota restrictions have brought down the number to 62 athletes, as per a press release. Of the 168 athletes, 112 are male and 56 are female, and they will compete across 11 disciplines.

Star-Studded Lineup and Medal Hopes

India will be heading into the Aichi-Nagoya three years after their best-ever Asian Para Games campaign, having clinched 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze at Hangzhou. The tally was way above India's previous best of 72 medals from the 2018 edition in Jakarta. Para athletics served as the biggest contributor to the tally back in 2023, with 55 medals, including 18 gold medals and is once again expected to light up the crowd in Japan.

Two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil will be aiming to seal his legacy as one of the country's all-time greats by defending his men's javelin throw F64 title. Other superstars from para-sports such as Paralympic champions Dharambir Nain, Praveen Kumar and Navdeep Singh are also in the para athletics squad along with Paralympic medalists Preethi Pal, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nishad Kumar, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Hokato Hotozhe Sema, with all of them strong medal contenders in their own right.

India will also be fielding a strong para-shooting contingent led by Avani Lekhara, a two-time Paralympic champion and the defending Asian Para Games champion in the women's 10m air rifle category. A prominent name in para archery will be 19-year-old Sheetal Devi, who will return to defend her women's compound title after securing two medals in the 2023 edition, including one in the mixed team. She also won a silver in the doubles event.

Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar and Pramod Bhagat will spearhead a strong para-badminton group featuring talents like Paralympic silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan and bronze medallist Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan.

India's Rising Success at Para Games

India's success has risen substantially at the Asian Para Games in recent years. From 14 medals at Guangzhou 2010, 33 at Incheon 2014 and 72 at Jakarta 2018, crossing the 100-medal mark three years back made for a monumental moment in Indian sports. The competitions will be staged across 19 venues, with the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium serving as the primary arena. (ANI)