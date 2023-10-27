Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Asian Para Games 2023: Sheetal Devi strikes gold in women's individual compound open archery event

    World's first armless female archer, Sheetal Devi, bagged India's 19th gold medal at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 after securing the top podium spot in the women's individual compound open event.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    India's gold fest at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 continued on Friday with world's first armless female archer Sheetal Devi bagging a gold medal in the women's individual compound open event in Hangzhou, China. Sheetal Devi secured the gold medal after beating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah by 144-142 in the finals. This is Sheetal Devi's third gold at the ongoing Games. She secured the top spot in the podium yesterday with win in the compound open mixed team event along with archer Rakesh Kumar beating China's Lin and Ai 151-149 in the finals.

    On Thursday, Indian para-athletes created history as the nation registered its highest ever medal tally at the Asian Para Games, topping their 2018 edition's total of 72 medals. In the 2023 edition, India has bagged over 80 medals so far and is going strong in the showpiece event in Hangzhou, China.

    "A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," wrote PM Narendra Modi following this record-breaking feat.

    On Thursday, India's gold fest at the Asian Para Games 2023 continued with shotput star Sachin Khilari, who struck the nation's 16th gold medal at the event, with a massive throw of 16.03, securing him a Games record as well.

    Bagging India's 17th gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2023, Indian shooter Sidhartha Babu secured the top spot in the R6 Mixed 50m Rifles Prone SH-1 event, setting a new Asian Para Games Record with a remarkable score of 247.7. With this, Babu also secured the Paris 2024 Paralympics quota for India.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
