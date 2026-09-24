India secured multiple medals at the Asian Games 2026, including a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and a bronze for Seema Kumari in the women's 10,000m. Medals were also won in skeet shooting, wushu, and rowing on a successful day.

Athletics Campaign Begins with Two Medals

India made a strong beginning to its athletics campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday, securing two medals. The mixed 4x400m relay team bagged silver, while Seema Kumari clinched bronze in the women's 10,000m, earning India's first athletics medal of the Games.

India have secured 17 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games so far, comprising one gold, seven silver and nine bronze. The relay quartet of TS Manu, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:14.46 to finish second behind Bahrain. Bahrain claimed the gold in a Games-record time of 3:12.87. Seema clinched the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m, clocking 32:50.05. Bahrain's Winfred Yavi secured the gold with a time of 32:39.18, while Japan's Nozomi Tanaka finished second in 32:41.54 to claim silver.

Historic Bronze in Skeet Mixed Team

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal added another historic chapter to India's skeet campaign on Thursday, securing a bronze medal in the mixed team event. The achievement marked India's first-ever Asian Games medal in mixed team skeet. The medal also completed a three-medal haul for India in skeet over two days. Anantjeet, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmed Khan had earlier won bronze in the men's team event on Wednesday, while Parinaaz, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan secured another bronze in the women's team event later that day.

Wushu: Roshibina Devi Secures Silver

While, India's Roshibina Devi Naorem secured her second successive Asian Games silver medal in wushu after losing 0-2 to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's 60kg sanda final on Thursday. Zhang dominated both rounds, winning each 5-0, to seal a comprehensive 10-0 victory on aggregate. Roshibina had also won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Bronze for Rowers in Men's Double Sculls

India's rowers also added a bronze medal to the country's tally on Thursday, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finishing third in the men's double sculls. The result marked India's first-ever Asian Games medal in the event. The Indian duo held second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m. They finished the race in 6:13.25, with China claiming the gold medal and Uzbekistan taking silver.

India's rowers also added a bronze medal to the country's tally on Thursday, with Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finishing third in the men's double sculls. The result marked India's first-ever Asian Games medal in the event. The Indian duo held second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m. They finished the race in 6:13.25, with China claiming the gold medal and Uzbekistan taking silver.

Indian Sprinters Advance to Semifinals

Indian sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh advanced to the men's 100m semifinals after finishing third and second, respectively, in their opening-round heats on Thursday. Kujur clocked 10.36 seconds to finish third in his heat and secure a place in the semifinals. Thailand's Puripol Boonson won the heat in 9.95 seconds, while China's Zeng Keli finished second with a time of 10.22 seconds. Kujur recorded a reaction time of 0.140 seconds and maintained his position inside the qualification spots to progress to the next round. Gurindervir, meanwhile, finished second in Heat 4 of Round 1 with a time of 10.38 seconds.

Kabaddi Teams Assure Medals

Both Indian kabaddi teams maintained their winning momentum at the Asian Games. The men's team defeated Chinese Taipei 37-21, while the women's side registered a commanding 50-25 victory over Japan to progress to the semifinals and assure themselves of at least a bronze medal.

Strong Showing in Squash

India enjoyed a strong outing in squash, with Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani advancing to the singles quarterfinals. Singh registered a comfortable 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7) win over Singapore's Wai Iynn Au Yeong in 19 minutes, while Khanna overcame Singapore's Wai Yhann Au Yeong 3-1 (5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11) in a 39-minute contest. In the men's singles, Singh defeated Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri 3-0, while Chotrani edged past Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva 3-2 in a closely fought encounter. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also progressed to the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Hockey: Dilpreet's Hat-trick Sinks Korea

In hockey, Dilpreet Singh struck a hat-trick as India registered a commanding 8-2 victory over Korea in the men's competition. The win marked India's third consecutive victory, keeping them at the top of Pool A. Dilpreet found the net in the 10th, 26th and 32nd minutes to lead India's attacking charge and complete his hat-trick.

Mixed Day for Indian Boxers

Parveen was the only Indian boxer to progress on Thursday, advancing to the women's 65kg quarterfinals after receiving a walkover. Sakshi Chaudhary suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 51kg pre-quarterfinals, while Sumit was forced to withdraw from his men's 70kg bout after sustaining a knee injury.

Other Key Performances

In gymnastics, Pranati Nayak finished sixth in the women's vault final. She recorded scores of 12.900 on both vaults and finished with an overall score of 13.100 after receiving a 0.20 bonus.

While Asha Ilango narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s triple jump, finishing fourth with a best effort of 13.83 m—the same distance recorded by China’s Yi Li. (ANI)