India’s mixed 4x400m relay quartet of Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal TK, and Vithya Ramraj clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, clocking 3:14.46. Both Manu TS and Vithya Ramraj expressed their happiness with the win.

India’s mixed 4x400m relay team won silver in the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, with Manu TS expressing pride in the team’s performance. He credited his teammates, dedicated the medal to his coach, and thanked SAI, the Athletics Federation of India, the state authorities and the Indian government for their support. India's quartet of Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj clinched the silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay final at the Asian Games, clocking 3:14.46.

Manu TS on Team's Performance

“We are very happy with the medal. It was a really good night for the team, and we did very well. For me, the most important thing was to give the baton to my teammates in a good position, so I gave my best to do that. I’m really proud of what we achieved. I dedicate this medal to my coach. I would also like to thank the state, SAI and the Athletics Federation of India, as well as the Indian government, for their tremendous support," he told ANI after the event.

The Race to Silver

Vishal TK started the race for India before Poovamma took over the second leg. India remained in the contest after a strong late burst helped Manu receive the baton in third place. Manu maintained the pace before handing over to Ramraj, who delivered an impressive final leg to move India into second. Bahrain's Salwa Eid Nasser produced a dominant anchor run to secure the gold, leaving India with the silver medal.

Vithya Ramraj's Emotional Dedication

Ramraj also expressed happiness at contributing to India’s athletics medal tally, hoping the country can win more medals in the coming days. She dedicated her medal to her twin sister, whom she missed at the Games, and thanked the Athletics Federation of India and the Government of India for their support. “I am so happy because this is India’s second medal today (athletics), and I hope we can win many more medals in the coming days. We are really happy to have contributed to the medal tally. At the last Asian Games, I had my twin sister with me, but this time I miss her so much. I am dedicating this medal to her. If she were here, I would be the happiest person, but since she is not with me, I want to dedicate this medal to her," she told ANI.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Athletics Federation of India and the Government of India. They have supported us like their own children, and I am really grateful for everything they have done for us," she added.

India's Medal Tally

India have secured 17 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games so far, comprising one gold, seven silver and nine bronze. (ANI)