Shiv Kapur maintained his lead at the IGPL Invitational with a 3-under 69, moving to 13-under. His performance has kept his team, RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, in a tie for the top spot with Auro Goa Eagles after two rounds.

Kapur maintains dominance, leads by three shots

Shiv Kapur maintained his dominance at the IGPL Invitational, following up his opening-round 10-under effort with a steady 3-under 69 to retain the lead after two rounds and keep RVR Delhi Blue Bulls in contention for the team title, according to a press release.

Shiv Kapur knew it would be a hard act to follow a 10-under start a day earlier, in the IGPL. However, the experienced campaigner Kapur ensured he was still on top and stayed on the path to his maiden IGPL win, as he shot 3-under 69 to move to 13-under. His score has helped his team RVR Delhi Blue Bulls to share the lead with Auro Goa Eagles at 17-under after two days.

Auro Goa were aided by a splendid show by Varun Chopra, who 4-under 68 to add to his first round 66 and he was sole second at 10-under, but three behind Kapur.

Veer Ganapathy, who represents GolfKonnect Bengaluru Stallions, who time and again came close to recording his first pro win, has once again brought himself into the spotlight, though at 5-under total with 69-70 he is eight shots behind the leader. Veer is tied with the experienced Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-70) and Varun Parikh (66-73), who had a rough day as compared to the first round.

Shiv Kapur was once again off to a fine start with birdies on the second and the third and yet another on the seventh at which point he was 3-under and looking very strong and ready to run away from the field. He dropped his first shot of the week on the ninth after 26 bogey free holes. On the back nine he had three birdies on the 13th, 14th and the 18th but bogeyed the 12th and the 16th for a total of 69.

“I was not trying to think about 10-under from yesterday. It was great and today I was just trying to stay in the present and play steadily, though there were dropped shots. Three shots clear, but one more round to go, but this course has low scores, and a good start can make some of the youngsters dangerous,” said Kapur.

Sachin Baisoya (72-68) was sole sixth at 4-under total, while three players, Trishul Chinappa (73-68) was Tied-seventh alongside young Kanav Chauhan (70-71) and Shaurya Binu (67-73).

The Top 10 was rounded off by IGPL Aryan Roopa Anand, whose RVR Delhi teammate, Kapur is in lead, Tushar Pannu (68-74) and debutant Ravi Kumar (66-76).

Delhi Blue Bulls, Goa Eagles tied for team lead

In the team standings Auro Goa Eagles and RVR Delhi Blue Bulls are tied for the lead at 17-under with Kapur (13-under) doing the bulk of the work for the Delhi team. Kapur’s teammates are Aryan Roopa Anand (T-10), Chiragh Kumar (T-23) and Gaurav Ghei (T-48).

For the Goa side, Varun Chopra with a 10-under total has been the mainstay. Chopra’s teammates are Kanav Chauhan (T-7), Saarthak Chibber (T-14) and IL Aalaap (T-23).

Flying Man Kolkata led by Varun Parikh (5-under) are third. The other team members are Kartik Sharma, Sukhman Singh and Syed Saqib Ahmed.

Top 10 scores:

1. Shiv Kapur (13-under); 2. Varun Chopra (10-under); T-3. Veer Ganapathy, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Varun Parikh (all 5-under); 6. Sachin Baisoya (4-under); T-7: Trishul Chinappa, Kanav Chauhan and Shaurya Binu (all 3-under); T-10: Aryan Roopa Anand, Tushar Pannu and Ravi Kumar (all 2-under).

Teams: Top 5

T-1: RVR Delhi Blue Bulls and Auro Goa Eagles (17-under) 3. FlyingMan Kolkata (11-under); 4. GolfKonnect Bengaluru Stallions (9-under); 5. Vimtra Chennai Lions GC (8-under). (ANI)