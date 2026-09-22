Om Prakash Mundra is a dedicated Indian sports superfan who has traveled the globe for decades to support the national contingent. The Nagpur-based businessman is volunteering at his seventh Asian Games in 2026 and has attended major events, including the Olympics and World Cups.

Indian sports community has certain fans who are either selective about the teams they support, backing only the marquee fixtures or the national side during major global tournaments.

At the ongoing Asian Games 2026, where 503 Indian athletes are competing across 36 sports, Om Prakash Mundra stands apart as a living institution, having journeyed to his seventh Asiad to witness the Indian contingent fighting for glory up close. Mundra has been witnessing India’s global campaigns unfold across continents for decades.

As India has clinched seven medals so far at the Asian Games, including a gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze, Om Prakash Mundra has watched the country’s multi-sport aspirations mature from the fringes into a formidable continental force.

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India’s Ultimate Globetrotting Superfan

One needs to be passionate enough about Indian sports to rally behind the flag when the stakes are highest, but it takes a rare breed of fanaticism to pack up life and chase the tricolor across decades, hemispheres, and multi-sport carnivals.

As Om Prakash Mundra has made his seventh Asian Games appearance, a Nagpur-based businessman has already built a massive portfolio of attendance across global sporting events. Mundra has attended 21 Cricket World Cups, 7 Olympic Games, 4 Winter Games, 7 FIFA World Cups, and 6 Commonwealth Games, making him a walking encyclopedia of Indian sporting history.

Mundra travelled to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he was reportedly stationed in New York, assisting with event operations and supporting the fan experience. He was also in attendance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, continuing his remarkable journey of following Indian athletes across major international sporting events.

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In the ongoing Asian Games 2026, Om Prakash Mundra is volunteering side-by-side with event organizers, managing the lively crowds and assisting fans in navigating the venues with the same enthusiasm he usually reserves for cheering from the stands.

However, Mundra’s main purpose for travelling across the globe is not only about collecting credentials or checking off destinations, but it is also fueled by an insatiable hunger to witness the evolution of Indian sport firsthand.

From Wimbledon to the Rugby World Cup: Collecting Moments, Not Just Tickets

Speaking on his journey across continents, Om Prakash Mundra notes that his passion extends far beyond the boundaries of any single discipline. He added that his wife used to travel right alongside him for decades before shifting gears to allow for these solo expeditions.

"This is my 7th game (Asian Games), and I have been a volunteer for the Commonwealth Games 3 times. I have attended 6 Commonwealth Games,” Mundra said in a video shared by Olympic Khel on its X (formerly Twitter).

“I have been to Wimbledon many times. I have been to the French Open. I have also been to the Kabaddi World Cup and even the Rugby World Cup."

“My wife has not come with me for 3-4 years. Earlier we used to go to all the games together. We have also done volunteering many times. I have a strong attachment to sports," he added.

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Om Prakash Mundra’s passion for sports has not been merely about witnessing history from a distance, but rather being part of the action, volunteering at major sporting events and immersing himself in the atmosphere alongside athletes and fans.

As the Asian Games 2026 continue to unfold across Aichi-Nagoya, Mundra remains where he loves to be most, that is right in the thick of action, serving as a vital link between the passionate crowds and the grand spectacle of global sport.

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