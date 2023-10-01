Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar secures silver in Men's Long Jump event

    India's Murali Sreeshankar claimed a well-deserved silver medal in the men's long jump event at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. With an impressive best jump of 8.19 meters, he narrowly missed the top spot, finishing just behind China's Wang Jianan.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 7:09 PM IST

    India's Murali Sreeshankar exhibited remarkable prowess in the men's long jump event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing a well-deserved silver medal. His impressive performance saw him achieve a best jump of 8.19 meters, a testament to his incredible talent and dedication. However, in a closely contested battle, he was narrowly edged out by China's Wang Jianan, who soared to the top of the charts with an 8.22-meter jump.

    Sreeshankar's journey at the Asian Games was more than just a quest for medals; it was a chance to redeem himself following a disappointing performance at the World Championships. Armed with a personal and season's best jump of 8.41 meters, he entered the competition with determination and a burning desire to make amends. This exceptional achievement not only solidifies his position as one of the world's top long jumpers but also elevates him to the second spot among Asian athletes, trailing only behind his compatriot Jeswin Aldrin.

    Sreeshankar's silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport and his relentless pursuit of excellence on the global stage. His remarkable journey continues to inspire both aspiring athletes and fans alike.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 7:18 PM IST
    Video Icon