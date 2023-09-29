Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Indian women's squash team secure bronze after defeat to Hong Kong in semifinal

    This article highlights the Indian women's squash team's journey to a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023, with a focus on Joshna Chinappa's exceptional performance and Anahat Singh's determined effort against formidable opponents from Hong Kong.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    The Indian women's squash team concluded their Asian Games 2023 campaign in Hangzhou, China, with a bronze medal after a valiant effort in the semifinals against Hong Kong on Friday. 

    In a closely contested encounter, the Indian trio of veteran Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, and Tanvi Khanna faced Hong Kong in the semifinals. Joshna Chinappa emerged as the standout performer, securing the only victory for India. She defeated the 24th-ranked player in the world, Tze Lok Ho, in a thrilling match that ended 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8), leveling the tie for India.

    However, India faced challenges in the other matches. Tanvi Khanna went down in the opener, losing 3-0 to Sin Yuk Chan. Anahat Singh, the 15-year-old rising star, had a formidable opponent in Lee Ka Yi.

    Despite her young age, Anahat put up a spirited fight and displayed incredible resilience by saving eight match points. However, she eventually lost the final game 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 10-12), resulting in a loss for India in the tie.

    Although the Indian women's squash team put up a brave fight, they ultimately fell short, settling for the bronze medal at the Asian Games.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
