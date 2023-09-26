Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Singapore 16-1 in Men's Hockey match

    In a spectacular display of goal-scoring abilities, Captain Harmanpreet Singh's four-goal performance and Mandeep Singh's hat-trick led India to an emphatic 16-1 victory over Singapore during their Pool A clash at the Asian Games 2023.

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Indian men's hockey team displayed attacking efficiency to defeat Singapore 16-1 in a Pool A match in Hangzhou. Harmanpreet Singh delivered an impressive four-goal performance, while Mandeep Singh achieved a hat-trick as India dominated Singapore, winning the Asian Games 2023 Pool A match with a score of 16-1. After a lackluster first quarter, India shifted into a higher gear, taking a commanding 6-0 lead over Singapore by halftime. Mandeep scored twice, while Lalit, Gurjant, Sumit, and Vivek each contributed a goal to the tally. India maintained their relentless attack, adding five more goals in the third quarter to assert their dominance. A total of nine players found the back of the net, with Varun Kumar and Abhishek making significant contributions in the second half.

    This victory adds to India's impressive performance at the ongoing Asian Games. Filled with confidence, they commenced their Asiad campaign with a resounding 16-0 victory against Uzbekistan in the opening match before securing another one-sided win against Singapore. Looking ahead, the Indian team is determined to sustain their momentum and confidence as they prepare for two challenging pool matches. They will square off against the defending champions, Japan, on September 28, followed by a fierce rivalry clash against Pakistan on September 30. Their campaign will culminate with a match against Bangladesh on October 2.

    Also Read: Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
