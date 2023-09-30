Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India secures Silver and Bronze medals in thrilling 10,000 m race

    India athletes clinch the silver and bronze medals in a closely contested 10,000m race, displaying exceptional talent and determination in the world of athletics.

    Asian Games 2023: India secures Silver and Bronze medals in thrilling 10,000m race osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    India's athletes showcase their exceptional talent and determination in the world of athletics, securing the silver and bronze medals in a closely contested 10,000m race, shining brightly on the international stage.

    In a magnificent display of athleticism and endurance, Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh have proudly clinched the silver and bronze medals, respectively, for India in the highly competitive men's 10,000-meter race. These exceptional athletes showcased their determination and skill on the track, contributing to India's medal tally with their outstanding performances. The Indian contingent couldn't be more delighted with this achievement, as Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh's remarkable feats in the 10,000-meter race have brought honour and recognition to their nation on the international stage.

    India are on a roll on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 medal events. India have already pocketed 10 gold medals and more are expected in the next couple of days.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Pep Guardiola faces touchline ban as Manchester City takes on Wolverhampton osf

    Pep Guardiola faces touchline ban as Manchester City takes on Wolverhampton

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma and team Binita-Geetha cruise into finals osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma, Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy cruise into finals

    golf Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok nears historic Gold as Indian women's Golf team takes significant lead osf

    Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok nears historic Gold as Indian women's Golf team takes significant lead

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal osf

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Recent Stories

    Viral video Golden Retriever pet parent throws baby shower for expecting dog netizens cant keep calm watch avv

    Viral video: Golden Retriever's pet parent throws baby shower for expecting dog, netizens can't keep calm

    Esha Gupta SEXY bikini pictures: 6 times the actress slayed the bikini look RKK

    Esha Gupta SEXY bikini pictures: 6 times the actress slayed the bikini look

    Harry Potter fans pay tribute to Michael Gambon at Hogwarts Castle in a unique way watch avv

    Harry Potter fans pay tribute to Michael Gambon at Hogwarts Castle in a unique way | WATCH

    Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults RBA

    Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults

    Football Pep Guardiola faces touchline ban as Manchester City takes on Wolverhampton osf

    Pep Guardiola faces touchline ban as Manchester City takes on Wolverhampton

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon