Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable claims gold medal in men's 3000 m steeplechase event

    Indian athletes are making waves on the international stage as Avinash Sable secures a gold medal in men's 3000 m steeplechase.

    Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable claims gold medal in men's 3000 m steeplechase event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    In another spectacular day for India, Avinash Sable clinched the coveted gold medal in the fiercely competitive men's 3000 m steeplechase event. His exceptional performance is a testament to his dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence on the track.

    Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen, a formidable boxer, demonstrated her prowess in the Women's 50kg category. Although she faced a setback in her boxing semi-final match, she showcased remarkable skill and determination throughout the tournament, ultimately securing a well-deserved silver medal.

    In the realm of badminton, India displayed their prowess in the men's team badminton final against formidable opponents, China. The team surged ahead with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a stellar performance by the young and talented Lakshya Sen, who emerged victorious in the opening match.

    These remarkable achievements underscore India's strong presence and competitive spirit at the international sporting event, reaffirming their commitment to excellence on various fronts. The nation celebrates the triumphs of its athletes while eagerly anticipating more thrilling moments in the ongoing competition.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his omission from the Indian squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his omission from the Indian squad

    Shooting Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals osf

    Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai wins bronze in trap event; India's shooting campaign ends with 22 medals

    football EPL 2023/24: Exact reason why VAR disallowed Liverpool star Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham revealed osf

    EPL 2023/24: Exact reason why VAR disallowed Liverpool star Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham revealed

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC

    Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures medal in boxing; secures 2024 Paris Olympics berth snt

    Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures medal in boxing; secures 2024 Paris Olympics berth

    Recent Stories

    Turkey shocker: Explosive attack rocks Ankara as Parliament prepares to reconvene; second attacker neutralized AJR

    Turkey shocker: Explosive attack rocks Ankara as Parliament prepares to reconvene; second attacker neutralized

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Venice: Kushi actress patiently lines up for gelato [Pictures] SHG AI

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Venice: Kushi actress patiently lines up for gelato [Pictures]

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his omission from the Indian squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about his omission from the Indian squad

    JNU Delhi campus defaced with 'Bhagwa Jalega' and 'Free Kashmir' graffiti; check details anr

    JNU Delhi campus defaced with 'Bhagwa Jalega' and 'Free Kashmir' graffiti; check details

    PM Modi unveils Rs 13,500 crore projects in Telangana, CM KCR skips program for 6th time AJR

    PM Modi unveils Rs 13,500 crore projects in Telangana, CM KCR skips program for 6th time

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon